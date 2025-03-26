News 9

Court to rule on Lee's appeal

[Anchor]

The second trial verdict for Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, regarding his violation of the Public Official Election Act is scheduled for tomorrow (Mar. 26).

It remains to be seen whether he will lose his parliamentary seat and receive a sentence that prevents him from running in future elections, or if there will be a reversal; all eyes will be on the court tomorrow.

Shin Hyun-wook reports.

[Report]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, was sentenced to a disqualification ruling in the first trial last November for violating the Public Official Election Act.

Four months after the first trial ruling, the Seoul High Court will announce the second trial verdict for Lee tomorrow.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(What do you expect the result of the second trial verdict on the election law violation case to be?) …."]

In the previous first trial, the court found Lee guilty of statements he made while appearing on a broadcast program, including the claim that he did not play golf with the late Kim Moon-ki.

Additionally, during the 2021 National Assembly audit, he was found guilty of making false statements regarding the claim that there was "intimidation from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport" in changing the land use of the Korea Food Research Institute site, resulting in a sentence of one year in prison with a two-year probation.

The key issue in this second trial is also whether Lee's statements constitute falsehood.

The second trial court has requested the prosecution to specify which of the four problematic statements made by Lee correspond to the charges, asking for an amendment to the indictment.

This is intended to clarify the details of the charges and to ensure a clear examination of whether they constitute falsehood.

During the trial process, Lee's side applied for a constitutional review twice, arguing that the provisions of the Public Official Election Act regarding the punishment for the crime of false facts publication may be unconstitutional.

Tomorrow, the court is expected to also make a judgment on this application.

If a sentence of more than 1 million won in fines is imposed in the second trial and this ruling is confirmed by the Supreme Court, Lee will lose his parliamentary seat and will be unable to run in the next presidential election.

KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

