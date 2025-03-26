[Exclusive] HDC accused of unfair support

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A major conglomerate's affiliate, which had been in a state of capital impairment for nearly 20 years, has been continuing its operations with financial support from its parent company.



However, this process included hundreds of billions of won in improper support through disguised contracts, prompting the Fair Trade Commission to initiate sanctions.



This is conglomerate HDC and I PARK MALL.



This is an exclusive by reporter Lee Do-yoon.



[Report]



I PARK MALL in Yongsan, Seoul.



It has shown growth with annual sales exceeding 500 billion won for two consecutive years recently.



However, it was different at the beginning of its opening.



[Shopping mall official/Voice altered: "(Right after opening) there was almost nothing to see. The atmosphere is completely different compared to now."]



The operating company, HDC I PARK MALL, has been in a state of complete capital impairment since 2005, the year after its completion.



The financial sector was no longer willing to lend money.



Nevertheless, I PARK MALL continued to invest and expand its construction.



[Bank official/Voice altered: "When a corporate loan is processed, a credit evaluation is conducted. If a company is currently in a state of capital impairment, there would be no bank willing to lend…"]



Where did the large funds come from?



There was support from HDC, the parent company and largest shareholder, but the issue was the method.



HDC wrote a lease contract instead of a loan agreement when lending money to I PARK MALL.



The interest, which should naturally be included in a loan agreement, was omitted from the contract.



Authorities believe that tricks were used, such as falsely signing a lease agreement as if HDC were renting office space within I PARK MALL.



The Fair Trade Commission reports that HDC supported I PARK MALL with 36 billion won over 16 years through these disguised contracts without public disclosure or board approval.



This is considered an act of unfair support to an affiliate equivalent to 40 billion won in interest costs.



The Fair Trade Commission has reported HDC to the prosecution and has recently initiated sanctions with the opinion of imposing fines.



HDC did not provide any response to KBS's inquiries.



This is Lee Do-yoon from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!