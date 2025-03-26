News 9

Clashes over impeachment

[Anchor]

In the Namtaeryeong area, which serves as a gateway to Seoul, pro and anti-impeachment forces are clashing.

The National Farmer's Federation, which earlier clashed with police while bringing in tractors, is gathered here as well as anti-impeachment groups.

Let's go to the scene.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo! There have been reportedly some clashes, but what is the situation now?

[Report]

Yes, the rally organized by the National Farmer's Federation, which started at 2 PM, is still ongoing.

The initial plan to march from Namtaeryeong towards Gwanghwamun with tractors has been canceled, and they are now proceeding with the scheduled rally.

The standoff between the farmers' trucks and the police began in the morning.

The farmers brought tractors loaded on cargo trucks, but the police, following a court decision, prevented the tractors from being unloaded and only allowed 20 cargo trucks to enter Seoul.

The farmers are calling for President Yoon's impeachment, and some participants have even announced plans for an overnight protest.

Nearby the farmers' rally, anti-impeachment groups have held a counter-rally.

Some YouTubers opposing the impeachment have gathered in Namtaeryeong, claiming they will block the farmers' march.

As both pro and anti-impeachment rallies are taking place simultaneously, there have been heated exchanges among participants and sporadic clashes.

The police have deployed 27 units of riot police, totaling over 1,700 personnel, to manage the rally site.

Meanwhile, due to today's rally (3.25), traffic heading from Gwacheon to Seoul on Namtaeryeong Pass is being controlled, resulting in severe traffic congestion in the frequently congested Namtaeryeong area.

This has been KBS News' Jeong Hae-joo reporting from Namtaeryeong Pass in Seocho-gu, Seoul.

공지·정정

