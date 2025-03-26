News 9

Hanwha Aerospace responds

입력 2025.03.26 (01:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hanwha Aerospace unexpectedly announced a massive capital increase last week.

The soaring stock price plummeted in just one day, leading to shareholder dissatisfaction.

Today (Mar. 25), a shareholders' meeting was held, where the company representative personally explained that it was the best choice.

Jeong Jae-woo reports.

[Report]

On the 20th, after the market closed, Hanwha Aerospace announced a capital increase of 3.6 trillion won.

The next day, from the 720,000 won range, its stock price fell by 13%.

The shareholders' meeting was held five days later.

Shareholder dissatisfaction continues.

[Kim Ji-ho/Hanwha Aerospace Shareholder: "Everyone expected it to rise more, but suddenly facing a factor that causes the stock price to drop like this..."]

[Hanwha Aerospace Shareholder/Voice Altered: "Honestly, I was a bit surprised as a shareholder. It happened suddenly..."]

Last year, the operating profit was 1.7 trillion won. There are other means like bank loans, so why choose a capital increase that dilutes shareholder value?

Previously, Hanwha Aerospace spent 1.3 trillion won to buy shares of Hanwha Ocean from affiliates owned by Chairman Kim Seung-yeon’s three sons.

This share acquisition has led to speculation that it is groundwork for a management succession.

[Lee Nam-woo/Chairman of the Korea Corporate Governance Forum: "When buying shares from the controlling family's shares, they use cash, but when it comes to raising funds, they ask shareholders for money, which is the situation..."]

Hanwha Aerospace explained that this was the best choice.

[Han Sang-yoon/Hanwha Aerospace IR Executive: "Raising funds through borrowing can actually limit many opportunities for our business..."]

Following Samsung SDI, Hanwha Aerospace is also moving quickly with capital increases ahead of the implementation of amendments to the Commercial Act that strengthen shareholder protection.

KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hanwha Aerospace responds
    • 입력 2025-03-26 01:03:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hanwha Aerospace unexpectedly announced a massive capital increase last week.

The soaring stock price plummeted in just one day, leading to shareholder dissatisfaction.

Today (Mar. 25), a shareholders' meeting was held, where the company representative personally explained that it was the best choice.

Jeong Jae-woo reports.

[Report]

On the 20th, after the market closed, Hanwha Aerospace announced a capital increase of 3.6 trillion won.

The next day, from the 720,000 won range, its stock price fell by 13%.

The shareholders' meeting was held five days later.

Shareholder dissatisfaction continues.

[Kim Ji-ho/Hanwha Aerospace Shareholder: "Everyone expected it to rise more, but suddenly facing a factor that causes the stock price to drop like this..."]

[Hanwha Aerospace Shareholder/Voice Altered: "Honestly, I was a bit surprised as a shareholder. It happened suddenly..."]

Last year, the operating profit was 1.7 trillion won. There are other means like bank loans, so why choose a capital increase that dilutes shareholder value?

Previously, Hanwha Aerospace spent 1.3 trillion won to buy shares of Hanwha Ocean from affiliates owned by Chairman Kim Seung-yeon’s three sons.

This share acquisition has led to speculation that it is groundwork for a management succession.

[Lee Nam-woo/Chairman of the Korea Corporate Governance Forum: "When buying shares from the controlling family's shares, they use cash, but when it comes to raising funds, they ask shareholders for money, which is the situation..."]

Hanwha Aerospace explained that this was the best choice.

[Han Sang-yoon/Hanwha Aerospace IR Executive: "Raising funds through borrowing can actually limit many opportunities for our business..."]

Following Samsung SDI, Hanwha Aerospace is also moving quickly with capital increases ahead of the implementation of amendments to the Commercial Act that strengthen shareholder protection.

KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.
정재우
정재우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰 “경북 영양군서 불에 탄 시신 4구 발견…신원확인 중”

경찰 “경북 영양군서 불에 탄 시신 4구 발견…신원확인 중”
청송·영덕군으로 확산 ‘대피령’…천년고찰 고운사 전소

청송·영덕군으로 확산 ‘대피령’…천년고찰 고운사 전소
‘세계유산’ 안동하회마을 위협…안동 전시민 대피령

‘세계유산’ 안동하회마을 위협…안동 전시민 대피령
탄핵 선고 4월 넘어가나…<br>재판관 임명·퇴임 변수

탄핵 선고 4월 넘어가나…재판관 임명·퇴임 변수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.