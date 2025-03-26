Hanwha Aerospace responds
[Anchor]
Hanwha Aerospace unexpectedly announced a massive capital increase last week.
The soaring stock price plummeted in just one day, leading to shareholder dissatisfaction.
Today (Mar. 25), a shareholders' meeting was held, where the company representative personally explained that it was the best choice.
Jeong Jae-woo reports.
[Report]
On the 20th, after the market closed, Hanwha Aerospace announced a capital increase of 3.6 trillion won.
The next day, from the 720,000 won range, its stock price fell by 13%.
The shareholders' meeting was held five days later.
Shareholder dissatisfaction continues.
[Kim Ji-ho/Hanwha Aerospace Shareholder: "Everyone expected it to rise more, but suddenly facing a factor that causes the stock price to drop like this..."]
[Hanwha Aerospace Shareholder/Voice Altered: "Honestly, I was a bit surprised as a shareholder. It happened suddenly..."]
Last year, the operating profit was 1.7 trillion won. There are other means like bank loans, so why choose a capital increase that dilutes shareholder value?
Previously, Hanwha Aerospace spent 1.3 trillion won to buy shares of Hanwha Ocean from affiliates owned by Chairman Kim Seung-yeon’s three sons.
This share acquisition has led to speculation that it is groundwork for a management succession.
[Lee Nam-woo/Chairman of the Korea Corporate Governance Forum: "When buying shares from the controlling family's shares, they use cash, but when it comes to raising funds, they ask shareholders for money, which is the situation..."]
Hanwha Aerospace explained that this was the best choice.
[Han Sang-yoon/Hanwha Aerospace IR Executive: "Raising funds through borrowing can actually limit many opportunities for our business..."]
Following Samsung SDI, Hanwha Aerospace is also moving quickly with capital increases ahead of the implementation of amendments to the Commercial Act that strengthen shareholder protection.
KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.
Hanwha Aerospace responds
입력 2025-03-26 01:03:44
