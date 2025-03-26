News 9

Korean national swim team surprise

[Anchor]

In the men's 100m freestyle at the swimming national team selection qualification trials, 2006-born Kim Young-beom surprised everyone by defeating Hwang Sun-woo to take the victory.

With a height of 195cm at such a young age, he has great physical attributes, and further growth is anticipated.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Everyone expected Hwang Sun-woo to dominate the race, but there was another star.

Eighteen-year-old Kim Young-beom remained undeterred by being next to the Korean record holder in the 100m freestyle, Hwang Sun-woo, and surged ahead from the start.

Maintaining his pace with all his strength until the end, Kim Young-beom won the national team qualification trials with a time of 47.98 seconds.

Having surpassed the International Swimming Federation's qualifying time, Kim Young-beom also secured a spot for the World Championships and shared his joy with his senior teammate Hwang Sun-woo.

[Kim Young-beom/Gangwon Provincial Office: "It's such an honor to be able to compete with a senior I've looked up to since middle school. I think training together with (Hwang) Sun-woo has really helped me, and I'm very grateful regardless of the outcome."]

As the Korean record holder in the 100m butterfly, Kim Young-beom is generating excitement by achieving a meaningful record in the 100m freestyle, which is not his main event.

In particular, with a height of 195cm and an arm span of 2m 16cm, he possesses rare physical attributes for a Korean athlete, giving him ample international competitiveness.

Moving forward, a healthy competition with Hwang Sun-woo is expected, along with hopes for joint podium finishes on the international stage.

[Hwang Sun-woo/Gangwon Provincial Office: "Seeing my junior achieve such a great record motivates me to work harder, so I think this is a very positive outcome."]

As another new face joins the ranks of candidates for Korea's golden generation in swimming, this year's World Championships will take place in Singapore in July.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

