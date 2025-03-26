Illicit IBK “unfair transactions”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A scandal involving unfair loans amounting to 80 billion won has erupted at Industrial Bank of Korea.



Nearly 30 current and former employees were involved, including the wife and sister-in-law of one of the employees.



There have been numerous absurd incidents resulting from unfair transactions that lasted for seven years.



Our reporter Choi In-young has the details.



[Report]



This is a knowledge industry center near the Namdong Industrial Complex in Incheon.



We entered the ground-level parking lot.



In one corner, there is a branch of Industrial Bank of Korea.



It is an unusual location for a bank.



[Bank Customer/Voice Altered: "Banks are usually on the first or second floor, but this one is on the third floor."]



This branch opened three years ago.



The responsible department opposed it four times, but a senior executive dismissed all objections.



In the background to this happening is the unfair loans that spanned seven years.



A retired employee of Industrial Bank, Mr. Kim, received or facilitated loans totaling nearly 80 billion won over 50 instances since 2017.



When Mr. Kim submits fake contracts and other false documents, his wife, an employee at Industrial Bank, would approve them without question.



With this money, they built the knowledge industry center, and as units remained unsold for long, they sought to establish a branch of the bank there.



Although there was an existing branch nearby, an executive who received kickbacks from Mr. Kim took it upon himself to resolve the issue.



The transactions between the two did not end there.



The executive's child pretended to be employed at his company, receiving 67 million won over two years under the guise of a salary.



Four branch managers, who were colleagues of Mr. Kim, led the scheme, along with the involvement of his wife and sister-in-law, while 28 employees who received bribes turned a blind eye to the internal unfair transactions.



The prosecution recently launched an investigation by raiding Industrial Bank.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



