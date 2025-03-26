[News Today] Wildfires prompt evacuation order

News Today





Strong winds are driving uncontrollable wildfires across the Yeongnam region. The damage from the fires is escalating, with critical rail and road closures in place and evacuations ongoing. So far, the fires have claimed at least 18 lives.



It's the sixth day of raging wildfires, but the flames are spreading even faster.



Strong winds are frequently changing directions and pushing the blazes further.



The fires have now spread to Uiseong, Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang, Yeongdeok and Uljin.



Evacuation orders have been issued in these areas.



At least 27,000 residents are affected, but staying clear of the fires is no easy task.



"This is serious. Oh my!"



Casualties are also increasing.



In three townships in Cheongsong, two women in their 80s and 60s and a man in his 70s have been found dead.



Four burnt bodies were also discovered in Yeongyang-gun County.



In Yeongdeok, six have lost their lives. Some 100 residents stranded at sea port breakwaters who were trying to flee the flames have been rescued by the Coast Guard.



In Uiseong, the one thousand-year-old Silla Dynasty-era Gounsa Temple has burned down.



The winds remain a key factor. Embers flare up by gusty winds and typhoon-strength winds of over 25 meters per second are still blowing in somes areas.



Forest authorities are doing their best to tame the flames but wildfires continue to rage in multiple locations, threatening peoples lives.