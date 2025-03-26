News Today

[News Today] Wildfires threaten UNESCO Heritage

입력 2025.03.26 (16:58) 수정 2025.03.26 (16:58)

[LEAD]
The wildfire from Uiseong County has now escalated near Andong, threatening key cultural landmarks. Firefighters are battling intensely to safeguard such places, including the UNESCO-listed Andong Hahoe Folk Village.

[REPORT]
A mountain is engulfed in gusty winds and bright red flames.

The wildfire that began in Uiseong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province has now spread to Andong.

Over time, the raging flames become even more fierce.

In the afternoon, the wildfire rapidly spread to various parts of Andong.

After 5 p.m., Andong City Government ordered the residents to evacuate.

A long procession of cars was formed on the roads as residents rushed to evacuate to safer locations.

The Andong campus of the National Gyeongguk University also had some 1,200 students and faculty members evacuate to the sports facilities.

Heo Myung-sook / Andong resident
My heart is racing. I have an elderly relative to take care of. We have to evacuate somewhere.

The flames have even approached Andong Hahoe Folk Village, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Fire authorities deployed fire trucks and firefighters to establish fire lines around Hahoe Folk Village and the Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy.

Following the destruction of millennial Silla-period Buddhist temples Ullamsa and Gounsa by Uiseong wildfires, firefighting efforts are now focused on protecting Hahoe Folk Village.

Lim Sang-seop / Head of Korea Forest Service
We are considering aerial and direct firefighting to prevent serious damage at
major cultural relics, substations and power transmission lines.

The rapidly spreading wildfires now pose a threat to the entire city of Andong, which is home to numerous cultural heritage sites.
The Korea Heritage Service has issued a serious disaster alert level for cultural heritage nationwide due to high concerns over damage that can be caused by the raging wildfires.

