[News Today] Court rules on DP chair’s appeal

입력 2025-03-26 16:58:55 수정 2025-03-26 16:59:04 News Today





The second trial verdict for Lee Jae-myung who was sentenced to a disqualification ruling in the first trial last November for violating the Public Official Election Act has been made.



The Seoul High Court reversed the lower court's ruling and found Lee not guilty of all charges.



The court determined that his charges were unfounded.