[News Today] “NK ready for nuke test anytime”

"NK ready for nuke test anytime"

[LEAD]
U.S. intelligence warns North Korea is ready to conduct more nuclear tests at any time. They also suggest that Chairman Kim Jong-un seeks implicit recognition as a nuclear-armed state.

[REPORT]
The U.S. Director of National Intelligence says North Korea is ready to conduct additional nuclear tests at anytime and predicted that it will continue to test inter-continental ballistic missiles.

Tulsi Gabbard projected that the regime will demonstrate its nuclear capabilities in order to use them as leverage for the regime's negotiations with the U.S.

Tulsi Gabbard/ U.S. Director of Nat’l Intelligence
North Korea is probably prepared to conduct another nuclear test on short notice and continues to flight-test its ICBMs to demonstrate their increasing capabilities as leverage for future negotiations.

She emphasized that North Korea will continue to develop weapons targeting the U.S.

She added that the North is pursuing stronger strategic and conventional capabilities aimed at U.S. forces, allies, and even the U.S. mainland, and is seen as an attempt to gain implicit recognition as a nuclear-armed state.

In an annual threat assessment report released separately, the DNI noted "Kim Jong-un has no intention of negotiating away his strategic weapons program, which he perceives as a guarantor of regime security and national pride."

The report also brought up the dangers of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

It noted that their strategic partnership is providing Kim with more financial, military and diplomatic assistance. It is also giving North Korean soldiers more combat experience by sending them to fight in Russia.

Pyongyang's goal is believed to be strengthening its negotiating power with Washington.

Tulsi Gabbard/ U.S. Director of Nat’l Intelligence
Kim views his strategic weapons advances since 2019, its deepening ties with Russia, and North Korea's economic durability as strengthening his negotiating position against Washington's demands for denuclearization and lessening his need for sanctions relief.

The DNI also pointed out that a drawn-out war in Ukraine is likely to make North Korea even bolder.

