[News Today] S. Korea protests Japanese textbooks

입력 2025-03-26 16:59:39 수정 2025-03-26 16:59:49 News Today





[LEAD]

A Japanese high school textbook asserting "Dokdo is inherently Japanese territory" has passed deliberations. The government summoned the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy to express strong protest.



[REPORT]

Japan's education ministry has finalized deliberations of some 30 social studies textbooks to be used at high schools from next spring.



Seven geography books, eleven history and 12 public subject textbooks that passed the review all describe the Dokdo islets.



Through the review, some texts have added descriptions of Dokdo saying it is Japanese territory.



In political and economic coursebooks, the phrase "people on the Korean Peninsula were taken to Japan" has been revised to "mobilized."



Just like textbooks approved four years ago and are currently in use, the new texts are believed to wholly reflect or strengthen the Japanese government's views including territorial claims to Dokdo.



In response, the South Korean government summoned the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to lodge a stern protest.



Taisuke Mibae / Embassy of Japan in Korea

(This year marks 60 years of diplomatic ties. Don't you think the approval will

adversely affect bilateral relations?) ...



The foreign ministry also issued a spokesperson statement and expressed regret over Tokyo's repeated approval of texts containing many historical distortions and unjust claims to the Korean islets.



Lee Jae-woong / Spokesperson, Foreign Ministry

Any claims to Dokdo by Japan are unacceptable. We urge Tokyo to fulfill its promise of upholding an apologetic and self-reflective spirit regarding its past.



Elementary and middle school textbooks approved last year and the year before also state that Dokdo is illegally occupied by South Korea.