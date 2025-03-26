[News Today] S. Korea protests Japanese textbooks
입력 2025.03.26 (16:59) 수정 2025.03.26 (16:59)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
A Japanese high school textbook asserting "Dokdo is inherently Japanese territory" has passed deliberations. The government summoned the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy to express strong protest.
[REPORT]
Japan's education ministry has finalized deliberations of some 30 social studies textbooks to be used at high schools from next spring.
Seven geography books, eleven history and 12 public subject textbooks that passed the review all describe the Dokdo islets.
Through the review, some texts have added descriptions of Dokdo saying it is Japanese territory.
In political and economic coursebooks, the phrase "people on the Korean Peninsula were taken to Japan" has been revised to "mobilized."
Just like textbooks approved four years ago and are currently in use, the new texts are believed to wholly reflect or strengthen the Japanese government's views including territorial claims to Dokdo.
In response, the South Korean government summoned the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to lodge a stern protest.
Taisuke Mibae / Embassy of Japan in Korea
(This year marks 60 years of diplomatic ties. Don't you think the approval will
adversely affect bilateral relations?) ...
The foreign ministry also issued a spokesperson statement and expressed regret over Tokyo's repeated approval of texts containing many historical distortions and unjust claims to the Korean islets.
Lee Jae-woong / Spokesperson, Foreign Ministry
Any claims to Dokdo by Japan are unacceptable. We urge Tokyo to fulfill its promise of upholding an apologetic and self-reflective spirit regarding its past.
Elementary and middle school textbooks approved last year and the year before also state that Dokdo is illegally occupied by South Korea.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] S. Korea protests Japanese textbooks
-
- 입력 2025-03-26 16:59:39
- 수정2025-03-26 16:59:49
[LEAD]
A Japanese high school textbook asserting "Dokdo is inherently Japanese territory" has passed deliberations. The government summoned the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy to express strong protest.
[REPORT]
Japan's education ministry has finalized deliberations of some 30 social studies textbooks to be used at high schools from next spring.
Seven geography books, eleven history and 12 public subject textbooks that passed the review all describe the Dokdo islets.
Through the review, some texts have added descriptions of Dokdo saying it is Japanese territory.
In political and economic coursebooks, the phrase "people on the Korean Peninsula were taken to Japan" has been revised to "mobilized."
Just like textbooks approved four years ago and are currently in use, the new texts are believed to wholly reflect or strengthen the Japanese government's views including territorial claims to Dokdo.
In response, the South Korean government summoned the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to lodge a stern protest.
Taisuke Mibae / Embassy of Japan in Korea
(This year marks 60 years of diplomatic ties. Don't you think the approval will
adversely affect bilateral relations?) ...
The foreign ministry also issued a spokesperson statement and expressed regret over Tokyo's repeated approval of texts containing many historical distortions and unjust claims to the Korean islets.
Lee Jae-woong / Spokesperson, Foreign Ministry
Any claims to Dokdo by Japan are unacceptable. We urge Tokyo to fulfill its promise of upholding an apologetic and self-reflective spirit regarding its past.
Elementary and middle school textbooks approved last year and the year before also state that Dokdo is illegally occupied by South Korea.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.