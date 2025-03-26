News Today

[News Today] 30% of youth in social isolation

[LEAD]
A government survey has uncovered a concerning trend, three out of ten teenagers are trapped in severe isolation, rarely leaving their homes. This disconnection has led to drastically lower life satisfaction and frequent thoughts of death among these youths.

[REPORT]
This 17-year-old girl has suffered from severe anxiety when away from home since her first year of middle school.

She eventually dropped out of school shortly after she started high school.

Isolated youth/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I can't even think of going outside because of severe anxiety. I once stayed at home for nearly two months in a row.

Young people who spend most of their time at home without pursuing any academic or job-seeking activities are classified as isolated and reclusive youth.

A survey conducted for the first time by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family shows that about 30% of 19,000 youths aged 9 to 24 fall in to this category.

Socially withdrawn youth are much less satisfied with life compared to their peers who lead normal lives.

The survey also shows that over 60% of isolated and reclusive young people have thought about dying.

The primary trigger of their social withdrawal is difficulties in interpersonal relationships, followed by struggles with academics and career concerns.

About 70% of the isolated and reclusive youths said they want to change their current lifestyle.

This highlights the need for continued government research and support.

Kim Min-ah / Ministry of Gender Equality and Family
Regular surveys are needed to ensure continuous policy support. But this requires legal grounds and funding.

Experts say customized and continuous support is needed for each household, as there are many different reasons behind social withdrawal.

