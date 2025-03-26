[News Today] K-Food traditions under spotlight
2025.03.26
[LEAD]
A culinary festival celebrating the traditions and values of Korean cuisine took place in Seoul. Foreign journalists from nine countries, along with domestic influencers, joined star chefs to experience the delights of Korean food.
[REPORT]
A tour of a traditional Korean market led by a chef running a 2-star Michelin restaurant.
Participants taste the Korean red pepper paste gochujang and soybean paste doenjang, condiments known for their unique scent.
This one here is a very seasonal ingredient. It's called naengi(shepherd's purse).
They also look at spring greens such as naengi or shepherd's purse and minari also known as water parsley.
Joseph Lidgerwood / Australian chef
This place is the best place to find it. You'll see it. So today was naengi(shepherd's purse) and next month we have dureub(fatsia shoot) and then it'll be chamois(oriental melon), the first of chamois, and then we are going into the summer season.
Foreign reporters and influencers also watched the preparation of Korean cooking and were served a full meal with seven side dishes.
Foreigners who are more familiar with salads were fascinated by Korean dishes of vegetables seasoned with red pepper and soybean pastes.
Reporter from Hong Kong
Having the three different jang to marinate it was a really eye opening experience.
Famed chefs from the hit Netflix show Culinary Class Wars also lent their hands...
to introduce a variety of Korean cuisine such as Tongyeong-style veggie bibimbap and wood fire roasted chicken.
Oh Jun-tak / Chef taking part in gourmet market
I brought grilled chicken believing it's also part of the Korean food culture.
Also today I prepared a bulgogi-based sauce that's familiar to foreigners.
A growing number of people around the world are taking note of the allure of K-food that combines traditional flavors with modern style.
