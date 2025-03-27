Wildfires burn for sixth day

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The wildfires in the Yeongnam region, which are expected to be the worst in history, are still ongoing.



With the fires continuing for nearly a week, lives are being shattered and daily routines paralyzed.



So far, it has been confirmed that more than twenty people have lost their lives, and with ongoing evacuation orders, 26,000 people have left their homes to seek safety.



The first report is by reporter Jeong Hae-joo.



[Report]



In the pitch-black darkness, a hazy smoke blankets the entire village, and red flames flicker through residential areas.



The village hit by the wildfire has transformed into a battlefield.



The dark night reveals an endless red band over the mountain peaks.



The scale of the wildfire is beyond estimation.



The wildfire approached in an instant, spewing fierce flames as if to engulf the greenhouses.



Even after dawn, the momentum of the wildfire did not diminish.



Onlookers are bitter against the strong winds.



["The wind is blowing this way right now."]



The wildfire started in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang Province, and has spread to the region's northeast, including Cheongsong and Andong.



A firefighting helicopter crashed, resulting in the death of one pilot, and three family members who were evacuating also suffered a tragic fate, bringing the death toll in this area to over 20.



From the sky, the areas of Sancheong and Hadong in South Gyeongsang Province are covered in massive smoke.



The wildfire has been burning for six days. Riding on fierce winds, it is now threatening Jirisan National Park.



As a result of the wildfires that have engulfed North Gyeongsang Province, South Gyeongsang Province and Ulsan, 26 people have died, and more than 20 have been injured, with casualties continuing to rise.



The number of residents who have evacuated has reached a staggering 26,000.



Property damage is also escalating uncontrollably, with 209 places, including homes and factories, reduced to ashes.



The battle to extinguish the wildfire continues, but this wildfire is expected to be recorded as the worst in the country's history.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



