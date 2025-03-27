Elderly deaths in Yeongdeok fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province, over a hundred residents fled from a fire to the seaside breakwater and have been rescued.



Eight people lost their lives in Yeongdeok alone as the flames rapidly spread, engulfing those who were evacuating from a nursing facility.



Reporter Kim Do-hoon has the details.



[Report]



On this dark night, coast guard members jumped into the sea and moved in the water on electric boards.



With the strong winds, the wildfire spread to the East Coast in an instant, isolating a village. The coast guard began rescuing residents through the sea.



The more than one hundred people who were perilously isolated on the breakwater were safely rescued in an hour and a half.



The seaside village, swept away by the flames, revealed a devastating scene after dawn.



Many coastal homes were burned, and the boats that were docked turned to ashes.



[Kim Tae-won/Yeongdeok County, Nomul-ri: "With the power outage and the pitch-black darkness, there was no water, so it was completely unbearable. Evacuating was the wisest choice."]



Burnt cars, reduced to skeletal frames. Around 9 PM last night (Mar. 25), while evacuating nursing facility residents, a vehicle engulfed in flames exploded, resulting in the deaths of three elderly in their 80s.



In a nearby village, two residents in their 80s who could not evacuate in time also lost their lives, bringing the total fatalities in Yeongdeok to eight.



[Kim Pil-nyeo/Yeongdeok County, Maejeong-ri: "Everything is blackened, the warehouse is completely burned down, and all the household items and machinery inside have melted away. There’s nothing left…."]



Residents who hurriedly evacuated are now in despair, having lost their homes.



[Gong Seong-gon/Yeongdeok County, Nomul-ri: "I ran out with only one slipper, without socks. I was given one pair here and am taking refuge."]



In Yeongdeok County alone, over 800 houses were completely burned down, and damages such as power outages and communication disruptions followed.



This is KBS News, Kim Do-hoon reporting.



