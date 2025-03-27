News 9

Tragedy in Yeongyang-gun fire

[Anchor]

In Yeongyang-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, a village chief and his family lost their lives.

It appears they were trying to save a family member living nearby and then attempted to rescue other villagers when the tragedy struck.

Reporter Kim Young-rok has the details.

[Report]

A blackened passenger car is lodged in a drainage ditch next to a road that borders a valley.

The vehicle has been completely burned to the point where its shape is unrecognizable.

The village chief and his wife lost their lives while transporting a family member from a neighboring village in their car.

The village chief and two others were found dead around the completely charred vehicle.

The direction of the vehicle was towards the village, which is the opposite of the evacuation shelter.

It seems they were heading back to the village to rescue residents after communication was cut off due to the fire, but were unable to escape in time.

[Official from Seokbo-myeon Office, Yeongyang-gun: "It was a road he always took, and he might have wanted to check if there were people that weren't able to evacuate.."]

In Yeongyang-gun, three other people died in their homes due to the wildfire, bringing the total number of fatalities in this area to six.

The flames that engulfed the village have turned over 150 homes and agricultural facilities to ashes.

[Kim Ui-woong, resident of Hwamae-ri, Yeongyang-gun: "I looked out because the wind was blowing so strong, and then saw fireballs coming over. Everything burned down and collapsed. People barely escaped."]

As the wildfire continued to spread, additional evacuation orders were issued for villages in Yeongyang-gun.

So far, nearly 2,000 residents of Yeongyang-gun have sought refuge in evacuation shelters.

[Resident of Heunggu-ri, Yeongyang-gun: "Everyone has evacuated. A large vehicle came from the police station and took all the elderly from the other village. The church pastor from this village helped everyone out."]

The evacuees who have to spend the night in shelters are anxiously waiting for news that the fire has been extinguished.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-rok.

