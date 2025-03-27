Firefighting helicopter crash

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There was also an accident with a helicopter that was dispatched to extinguish the forest fire.



The helicopter crashed at the forest fire site in Uiseong, resulting in the death of the pilot.



Immediately after the accident, all helicopter operations were suspended, but without helicopters, it is impossible to control the forest fire, so they were gradually re-deployed.



Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the details.



[Report]



One helicopter has been destroyed beyond recognition.



The charred remains of the aircraft are scattered everywhere.



Around 1 PM today (Mar. 26), a medium-sized helicopter crashed while conducting firefighting operations on a hillside in Sinpyeong-myeon, Uiseong-gun, North Gyeongsang Province.



[Kim Young-han/Witness: "It came down in an instant, making a strange sound, and then it just hit the ground. I went over and it had caught fire."]



The helicopter involved in the accident was manufactured in 1995 and can carry up to 1,200 liters of firefighting water.



The crashed helicopter was a rented aircraft supported by Gangwon Province, and it had one pilot on board.



The pilot, in his 70s, died just 10 minutes after taking off for firefighting operations.



There were residential houses about 100 meters away from the crash site, which could have led to greater casualties.



At the time of the accident, it is reported that there was thick smoke and fog from the forest fire, raising the possibility that the helicopter may have collided with power lines.



There are also analyses suggesting that the accumulation of fatigue could have been a factor, as the single-pilot helicopter was deployed daily for firefighting.



[Yu Tae-jeong/Department of Helicopter Piloting, Far East University: "Most helicopters used for firefighting operate with a single pilot. This is due to cost reduction, so legally, there is no issue. Typically, in civilian operations, there are two pilots."]



The Korea Forest Service temporarily suspended the operations of all firefighting helicopters nationwide and began safety inspections immediately after the accident.



However, since it is virtually impossible to control large forest fires without helicopters, the deployment of helicopters was gradually resumed.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



