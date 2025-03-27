Andong residents evacuate quickly

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A full evacuation order was issued for the residents of Andong. Without time to pack their clothes, they set out to join the long line of evacuees.



The village hit by the wildfire turned to ashes overnight.



An urgent situation, reporter Moon Ye-seul reports from the devastating scene.



[Report]



A line of evacuating vehicles continues alongside the red flames that seem to engulf the road.



["We have to get out quickly. There's no choice but to leave fast."]



The fire swept through the village overnight.



The sky is still filled with red and murky air.



As if it was hit by a bomb, embers remain scattered throughout the village, and thick smoke continues to rise.



In the empty village where most residents have evacuated, firefighters are guarding the area while hastily having a meal.



The children of the elderly residents, who have taken shelter, came to check on their homes but could not hide their broken hearts.



[Ryu Mi-ja/Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, Unan-dong: "When we lived here, we all occupied this place together with the kids. But after we left, my father used it as a study."]



[Kwon Mi-sook/Andong, North Gyeongsang Province: "It's an empty house with nothing in it, but it still holds memories for me."]



A precious home where they lived with family until just yesterday (Mar. 25).



They barely find traces of it in the ashes.



[Yoo Gyu-hyung/Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, Imha-myeon: "The master bedroom is in the middle here, the living room, and there's one bedroom here and another one over there..."]



All that this man was able to find while rummaging through the ruins of his collapsed home were just a photo of his wife and a certificate of achievement for their son.



In the Andong area, disaster alerts urging residents to evacuate to safe places rang out without a break, and the line of evacuating vehicles continued to grow.



Some residents are holding out to the last moment, desperately watering their homes.



[Andong City Official: "When the wind blows, it can come at you in an instant. You can't wait to see the fire and then evacuate. If you miss that moment, the road will be blocked and you won't be able to get out."]



Residents who left their homes to take shelter in evacuation centers feel incredibly fortunate to be unharmed, but their hearts ache at the thought of their homes burned by the fire.



[Jung Jae-hong/Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, Namsun-myeon: "I came to that neighborhood when I was twenty and have lived here until now... it feels like a lifetime."]



The flames, fueled by strong winds, are still burning throughout Andong, and residents are anxious about when they will be able to return to their daily lives.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



