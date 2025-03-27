Wildfire situation in Yeongdeok

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we will connect to each of the regions to check the real-time situation of the forest fire.



First, let's go to Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province, where a full evacuation order has been issued.



Reporter Min Soo-ah, are you at the evacuation center?



What is the situation there?



[Report]



Yes, I am at the Yeongdeok Ganggu Health Promotion Center, which has been set up as an evacuation center.



At one point during the day, the number of residents staying here decreased to about 60, making it look quite empty.



However, as the sun began to set, there was an inflow of evacuees, and now about 150 residents are monitoring the situation here.



The forest fire that started in Uiseong rapidly spread northeast to Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok, fueled by strong winds reaching up to 27 m/s since yesterday afternoon (Mar. 25).



In particular, this afternoon (Mar. 26), the fire reignited at Janggunbong in Juwangsan National Park.



The area where the fire broke out has a steep slope, making ground firefighting difficult. Three helicopters were deployed in the afternoon, but operations have become challenging as night fell.



In the Cheongsong and Yeongdeok areas, a full evacuation order has been issued for all residents. Today, as the fire spread to Yeongyang-eup and Heunggu-ri in Yeongyang County, an evacuation order was also issued for residents there.



As of 7 PM, about 600 people are evacuating out of Cheongsong, and here in Yeongdeok, around 890 people have moved to 20 locations, including community centers and schools.



Confirmed casualties are also increasing.



Most of the deceased were found on roads and in yards, presumed to have been unable to escape as the fire and smoke spread rapidly.



In Yeongdeok County, one additional death was confirmed this afternoon in the livestock area, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths of this area to eight.



Among them, three were residents of a nursing facility, and it is believed they were caught in an explosion of the evacuation vehicle caused by the spreading fire.



Of the six deaths in Yeongyang County, three were from the same family who reportedly overturned their vehicle while evacuating.



In Cheongsong, three individuals, an elderly woman in her 80s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 70s, were found dead, and one elderly woman in her 80s is still missing.



Road closures are also ongoing.



Some sections of the Seosan-Yeongdeok Expressway and the Jungang Expressway are closed in both directions, and parts of National Route 34 in Yeongdeok and local roads connecting Yeongdeok Jipum-myeon and Yeongyang Seokbomyeon are also closed.



This has been Min Soo-ah reporting from the evacuation center in Ganggu-myeon, Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province for KBS News.



