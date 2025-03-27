News 9

Wildfire situation in Yeongdeok

입력 2025.03.27 (00:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, we will connect to each of the regions to check the real-time situation of the forest fire.

First, let's go to Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province, where a full evacuation order has been issued.

Reporter Min Soo-ah, are you at the evacuation center?

What is the situation there?

[Report]

Yes, I am at the Yeongdeok Ganggu Health Promotion Center, which has been set up as an evacuation center.

At one point during the day, the number of residents staying here decreased to about 60, making it look quite empty.

However, as the sun began to set, there was an inflow of evacuees, and now about 150 residents are monitoring the situation here.

The forest fire that started in Uiseong rapidly spread northeast to Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok, fueled by strong winds reaching up to 27 m/s since yesterday afternoon (Mar. 25).

In particular, this afternoon (Mar. 26), the fire reignited at Janggunbong in Juwangsan National Park.

The area where the fire broke out has a steep slope, making ground firefighting difficult. Three helicopters were deployed in the afternoon, but operations have become challenging as night fell.

In the Cheongsong and Yeongdeok areas, a full evacuation order has been issued for all residents. Today, as the fire spread to Yeongyang-eup and Heunggu-ri in Yeongyang County, an evacuation order was also issued for residents there.

As of 7 PM, about 600 people are evacuating out of Cheongsong, and here in Yeongdeok, around 890 people have moved to 20 locations, including community centers and schools.

Confirmed casualties are also increasing.

Most of the deceased were found on roads and in yards, presumed to have been unable to escape as the fire and smoke spread rapidly.

In Yeongdeok County, one additional death was confirmed this afternoon in the livestock area, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths of this area to eight.

Among them, three were residents of a nursing facility, and it is believed they were caught in an explosion of the evacuation vehicle caused by the spreading fire.

Of the six deaths in Yeongyang County, three were from the same family who reportedly overturned their vehicle while evacuating.

In Cheongsong, three individuals, an elderly woman in her 80s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 70s, were found dead, and one elderly woman in her 80s is still missing.

Road closures are also ongoing.

Some sections of the Seosan-Yeongdeok Expressway and the Jungang Expressway are closed in both directions, and parts of National Route 34 in Yeongdeok and local roads connecting Yeongdeok Jipum-myeon and Yeongyang Seokbomyeon are also closed.

This has been Min Soo-ah reporting from the evacuation center in Ganggu-myeon, Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Wildfire situation in Yeongdeok
    • 입력 2025-03-27 00:11:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, we will connect to each of the regions to check the real-time situation of the forest fire.

First, let's go to Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province, where a full evacuation order has been issued.

Reporter Min Soo-ah, are you at the evacuation center?

What is the situation there?

[Report]

Yes, I am at the Yeongdeok Ganggu Health Promotion Center, which has been set up as an evacuation center.

At one point during the day, the number of residents staying here decreased to about 60, making it look quite empty.

However, as the sun began to set, there was an inflow of evacuees, and now about 150 residents are monitoring the situation here.

The forest fire that started in Uiseong rapidly spread northeast to Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok, fueled by strong winds reaching up to 27 m/s since yesterday afternoon (Mar. 25).

In particular, this afternoon (Mar. 26), the fire reignited at Janggunbong in Juwangsan National Park.

The area where the fire broke out has a steep slope, making ground firefighting difficult. Three helicopters were deployed in the afternoon, but operations have become challenging as night fell.

In the Cheongsong and Yeongdeok areas, a full evacuation order has been issued for all residents. Today, as the fire spread to Yeongyang-eup and Heunggu-ri in Yeongyang County, an evacuation order was also issued for residents there.

As of 7 PM, about 600 people are evacuating out of Cheongsong, and here in Yeongdeok, around 890 people have moved to 20 locations, including community centers and schools.

Confirmed casualties are also increasing.

Most of the deceased were found on roads and in yards, presumed to have been unable to escape as the fire and smoke spread rapidly.

In Yeongdeok County, one additional death was confirmed this afternoon in the livestock area, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths of this area to eight.

Among them, three were residents of a nursing facility, and it is believed they were caught in an explosion of the evacuation vehicle caused by the spreading fire.

Of the six deaths in Yeongyang County, three were from the same family who reportedly overturned their vehicle while evacuating.

In Cheongsong, three individuals, an elderly woman in her 80s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 70s, were found dead, and one elderly woman in her 80s is still missing.

Road closures are also ongoing.

Some sections of the Seosan-Yeongdeok Expressway and the Jungang Expressway are closed in both directions, and parts of National Route 34 in Yeongdeok and local roads connecting Yeongdeok Jipum-myeon and Yeongyang Seokbomyeon are also closed.

This has been Min Soo-ah reporting from the evacuation center in Ganggu-myeon, Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province for KBS News.
민수아
민수아 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 무주군 “부남면 산불, 대소리 인근 주민 대티마을회관에 대피”

[속보] 무주군 “부남면 산불, 대소리 인근 주민 대티마을회관에 대피”
이 시각 주민 대피령 지역

이 시각 주민 대피령 지역
전국 곳곳 산불로 26명 사망…2만 8천 명 대피

전국 곳곳 산불로 26명 사망…2만 8천 명 대피
가족·주민 구하려다 불길에 참변<br>…영양군 추가 대피

가족·주민 구하려다 불길에 참변…영양군 추가 대피
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.