Evacuation orders across Andong

[Anchor]



In Andong, about 4,000 residents are currently in evacuation shelters.



Some areas are without electricity and water.



Let's connect to Hahoe Village in Andong.



Reporter Hansol! Although firebreaks have been established, Hahoe Village is still in a perilous situation, right?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently across from the UNESCO World Heritage site, Hahoe Village in Andong.



Until just a moment ago, I was just reporting from inside Hahoe Village, but I have moved to a different location due to the evacuation order.



The village has been covered in thick smoke all day, making it difficult to stay outside for long without a mask.



The village is only 5 to 7 kilometers away in a straight line from the wildfire front in Uiseong, creating a tense atmosphere as there are concerns about the fire spreading.



All 200 residents of Hahoe Village have evacuated.



The fire department has set up an emergency rescue control center inside Hahoe Village and has deployed over 20 fire trucks and about 100 personnel to maintain readiness.



In Andong today (Mar. 26), four people have lost their lives due to this wildfire, including an elderly man found dead in a house.



Most of the victims appear to be elderly who may have suffered accidents while evacuating.



The number of evacuees once approached 7,000 but is currently recorded to be in the 4,000 range.



The areas under evacuation orders are increasing.



At around 8:20 PM, Andong City advised residents of Ingeum-ri and Eodam-ri, Geumgye-ri, Hahoe-ri, and Byeongsan-ri in Pungcheon-myeon to evacuate to Juwury Village.



Residents of Namsan-myeon were directed to Andong Middle School, while residents of Dosan-myeon and Yean-myeon were advised to evacuate to Korea Biological Science High School and Gilwon Girls' High School, respectively. Residents of Nokjeon-myeon were instructed to evacuate to Andong University.



Earlier, evacuation orders were issued for residents of Gilan-myeon and Namhu-myeon to nearby Gilan Middle School and Andong Middle School, respectively.



Due to the wildfire, some areas have also lost electricity.



With the pumping station experiencing a power outage, water supply interruptions are continuing in some areas, including Iljik-myeon and Gilan-myeon.



This has been Hansol from KBS News in Gwangdeok-ri, Andong.



