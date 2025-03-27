Firefighting delay in Uiseong

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Mar. 26) in Uiseong, a helicopter crashed, hindering firefighting efforts.



The flames are spreading so widely that it is difficult to accurately assess the damage area.



Reporter Seo Han-gil! How is the nighttime firefighting operation proceeding?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently at the command center for the forest fire in Uiseong.



Despite five days of all-out firefighting efforts, the relentless flames are outpacing the firefighting speed.



The forestry authorities deployed over 80 helicopters today for a full-scale firefighting operation, but the crash of a helicopter caused disruptions in aerial firefighting efforts this afternoon.



Due to the helicopter crash that occurred in the mountainous area of Sinpyeong-myeon, Uiseong, aerial firefighting operations were halted for about three hours.



Helicopters were redeployed starting at 4:30 PM, but as night fell, they withdrew again.



Now, the operation has switched to nighttime firefighting, with over 3,000 personnel from special firefighting teams and city and county firefighting units battling on the ground.



While the firefighting efforts are struggling to gain momentum, the wildfire has spread even further.



The forestry authorities have reported that the wildfire in Uiseong has affected an area of approximately 16,000 hectares in the regions of Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok.



The affected areas in Uiseong and Andong have expanded so much in just one day that the analysis results are not yet available.



However, the cumulative damage from the wildfire that spread from Uiseong is expected to exceed 30,000 hectares, marking it as the worst wildfire on record, surpassing the East Coast wildfire f 2000.



There have also been casualties.



Eight people have died in Yeongdeok, six in Yeongyang, four in Andong, and three residents in Cheongsong, bringing the total number of fatalities due to the Uiseong wildfire to 22, including one helicopter pilot.



So far, it has been reported that over 250 buildings, including houses and factories, have been lost in just Uiseong and Andong.



This has been Seo Han-gil reporting from the command center for the Uiseong wildfire for KBS News.



