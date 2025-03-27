News 9

Firefighting delay in Uiseong

입력 2025.03.27 (00:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 26) in Uiseong, a helicopter crashed, hindering firefighting efforts.

The flames are spreading so widely that it is difficult to accurately assess the damage area.

Reporter Seo Han-gil! How is the nighttime firefighting operation proceeding?

[Report]

Yes, I am currently at the command center for the forest fire in Uiseong.

Despite five days of all-out firefighting efforts, the relentless flames are outpacing the firefighting speed.

The forestry authorities deployed over 80 helicopters today for a full-scale firefighting operation, but the crash of a helicopter caused disruptions in aerial firefighting efforts this afternoon.

Due to the helicopter crash that occurred in the mountainous area of Sinpyeong-myeon, Uiseong, aerial firefighting operations were halted for about three hours.

Helicopters were redeployed starting at 4:30 PM, but as night fell, they withdrew again.

Now, the operation has switched to nighttime firefighting, with over 3,000 personnel from special firefighting teams and city and county firefighting units battling on the ground.

While the firefighting efforts are struggling to gain momentum, the wildfire has spread even further.

The forestry authorities have reported that the wildfire in Uiseong has affected an area of approximately 16,000 hectares in the regions of Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok.

The affected areas in Uiseong and Andong have expanded so much in just one day that the analysis results are not yet available.

However, the cumulative damage from the wildfire that spread from Uiseong is expected to exceed 30,000 hectares, marking it as the worst wildfire on record, surpassing the East Coast wildfire f 2000.

There have also been casualties.

Eight people have died in Yeongdeok, six in Yeongyang, four in Andong, and three residents in Cheongsong, bringing the total number of fatalities due to the Uiseong wildfire to 22, including one helicopter pilot.

So far, it has been reported that over 250 buildings, including houses and factories, have been lost in just Uiseong and Andong.

This has been Seo Han-gil reporting from the command center for the Uiseong wildfire for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Firefighting delay in Uiseong
    • 입력 2025-03-27 00:11:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 26) in Uiseong, a helicopter crashed, hindering firefighting efforts.

The flames are spreading so widely that it is difficult to accurately assess the damage area.

Reporter Seo Han-gil! How is the nighttime firefighting operation proceeding?

[Report]

Yes, I am currently at the command center for the forest fire in Uiseong.

Despite five days of all-out firefighting efforts, the relentless flames are outpacing the firefighting speed.

The forestry authorities deployed over 80 helicopters today for a full-scale firefighting operation, but the crash of a helicopter caused disruptions in aerial firefighting efforts this afternoon.

Due to the helicopter crash that occurred in the mountainous area of Sinpyeong-myeon, Uiseong, aerial firefighting operations were halted for about three hours.

Helicopters were redeployed starting at 4:30 PM, but as night fell, they withdrew again.

Now, the operation has switched to nighttime firefighting, with over 3,000 personnel from special firefighting teams and city and county firefighting units battling on the ground.

While the firefighting efforts are struggling to gain momentum, the wildfire has spread even further.

The forestry authorities have reported that the wildfire in Uiseong has affected an area of approximately 16,000 hectares in the regions of Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok.

The affected areas in Uiseong and Andong have expanded so much in just one day that the analysis results are not yet available.

However, the cumulative damage from the wildfire that spread from Uiseong is expected to exceed 30,000 hectares, marking it as the worst wildfire on record, surpassing the East Coast wildfire f 2000.

There have also been casualties.

Eight people have died in Yeongdeok, six in Yeongyang, four in Andong, and three residents in Cheongsong, bringing the total number of fatalities due to the Uiseong wildfire to 22, including one helicopter pilot.

So far, it has been reported that over 250 buildings, including houses and factories, have been lost in just Uiseong and Andong.

This has been Seo Han-gil reporting from the command center for the Uiseong wildfire for KBS News.
서한길
서한길

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 무주군 “부남면 산불, 대소리 인근 주민 대티마을회관에 대피”

[속보] 무주군 “부남면 산불, 대소리 인근 주민 대티마을회관에 대피”
이 시각 주민 대피령 지역

이 시각 주민 대피령 지역
전국 곳곳 산불로 26명 사망…2만 8천 명 대피

전국 곳곳 산불로 26명 사망…2만 8천 명 대피
가족·주민 구하려다 불길에 참변<br>…영양군 추가 대피

가족·주민 구하려다 불길에 참변…영양군 추가 대피
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.