Fire spreads into national park

[Anchor]



The wildfire in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province has now spread to Jirisan National Park.



Let's go to the scene.



Reporter Son Won-hyuk! I can see flames right now; is that the national park over there?



[Report]



The area behind me is Gugoksan, which borders Jirisan National Park.



As darkness falls, the flames have become more distinct.



The fire has already spread into the Jirisan National Park area due to embers carried by the wind.



As you can see, the flames are extending along the ridge.



White smoke is covering the night sky.



You might not be able to hear it, but the sound of trees burning can be heard from this location.



The forestry authorities are making every effort to prevent the fire from spreading to the main area of Jirisan.



By evening, the length of the fire near the boundary of Jirisan was estimated to be 300 meters, but it seems that the exact damage in the national park can only be confirmed once it gets light.



As of 6 PM today (Mar. 26), the fire suppression rate for the Sancheong and Hadong wildfires is at 77%.



Currently, about 1,900 personnel are deployed, focusing on building firebreaks with ground firefighting teams.



The remaining length of the fire is 16.5 km, and the affected area is over 1,700 hectares.



A dry weather warning has been issued for inland areas in the South Gyeongsang Province, including Sancheong, and winds are continuing at speeds of 4 to 7 m/s.



The fire, which has continued for six days, has caused damage to 72 facilities, including houses and factories.



About 1,000 residents from Sancheong and Hadong have evacuated to places like Donguibogam Village.



The forecast of rain tomorrow (Mar. 27) is somewhat reassuring.



The Changwon Meteorological Office predicts that rain will fall in Hadong early tomorrow morning and in Sancheong tomorrow morning.



However, the expected rainfall is low, at 5 to 10 mm.



The forestry authorities stated that even a small amount of rain would help extinguish the remaining embers and that they would do their best to suppress the main fire during the day.



This has been Son Won-hyuk reporting from the wildfire site in Sancheong, Gyeongnam for KBS News.



