News 9

Fire spreads into national park

입력 2025.03.27 (00:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The wildfire in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province has now spread to Jirisan National Park.

Let's go to the scene.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk! I can see flames right now; is that the national park over there?

[Report]

The area behind me is Gugoksan, which borders Jirisan National Park.

As darkness falls, the flames have become more distinct.

The fire has already spread into the Jirisan National Park area due to embers carried by the wind.

As you can see, the flames are extending along the ridge.

White smoke is covering the night sky.

You might not be able to hear it, but the sound of trees burning can be heard from this location.

The forestry authorities are making every effort to prevent the fire from spreading to the main area of Jirisan.

By evening, the length of the fire near the boundary of Jirisan was estimated to be 300 meters, but it seems that the exact damage in the national park can only be confirmed once it gets light.

As of 6 PM today (Mar. 26), the fire suppression rate for the Sancheong and Hadong wildfires is at 77%.

Currently, about 1,900 personnel are deployed, focusing on building firebreaks with ground firefighting teams.

The remaining length of the fire is 16.5 km, and the affected area is over 1,700 hectares.

A dry weather warning has been issued for inland areas in the South Gyeongsang Province, including Sancheong, and winds are continuing at speeds of 4 to 7 m/s.

The fire, which has continued for six days, has caused damage to 72 facilities, including houses and factories.

About 1,000 residents from Sancheong and Hadong have evacuated to places like Donguibogam Village.

The forecast of rain tomorrow (Mar. 27) is somewhat reassuring.

The Changwon Meteorological Office predicts that rain will fall in Hadong early tomorrow morning and in Sancheong tomorrow morning.

However, the expected rainfall is low, at 5 to 10 mm.

The forestry authorities stated that even a small amount of rain would help extinguish the remaining embers and that they would do their best to suppress the main fire during the day.

This has been Son Won-hyuk reporting from the wildfire site in Sancheong, Gyeongnam for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fire spreads into national park
    • 입력 2025-03-27 00:51:54
    News 9
[Anchor]

The wildfire in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province has now spread to Jirisan National Park.

Let's go to the scene.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk! I can see flames right now; is that the national park over there?

[Report]

The area behind me is Gugoksan, which borders Jirisan National Park.

As darkness falls, the flames have become more distinct.

The fire has already spread into the Jirisan National Park area due to embers carried by the wind.

As you can see, the flames are extending along the ridge.

White smoke is covering the night sky.

You might not be able to hear it, but the sound of trees burning can be heard from this location.

The forestry authorities are making every effort to prevent the fire from spreading to the main area of Jirisan.

By evening, the length of the fire near the boundary of Jirisan was estimated to be 300 meters, but it seems that the exact damage in the national park can only be confirmed once it gets light.

As of 6 PM today (Mar. 26), the fire suppression rate for the Sancheong and Hadong wildfires is at 77%.

Currently, about 1,900 personnel are deployed, focusing on building firebreaks with ground firefighting teams.

The remaining length of the fire is 16.5 km, and the affected area is over 1,700 hectares.

A dry weather warning has been issued for inland areas in the South Gyeongsang Province, including Sancheong, and winds are continuing at speeds of 4 to 7 m/s.

The fire, which has continued for six days, has caused damage to 72 facilities, including houses and factories.

About 1,000 residents from Sancheong and Hadong have evacuated to places like Donguibogam Village.

The forecast of rain tomorrow (Mar. 27) is somewhat reassuring.

The Changwon Meteorological Office predicts that rain will fall in Hadong early tomorrow morning and in Sancheong tomorrow morning.

However, the expected rainfall is low, at 5 to 10 mm.

The forestry authorities stated that even a small amount of rain would help extinguish the remaining embers and that they would do their best to suppress the main fire during the day.

This has been Son Won-hyuk reporting from the wildfire site in Sancheong, Gyeongnam for KBS News.
손원혁
손원혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 시각 주민 대피령 지역

이 시각 주민 대피령 지역
전국 곳곳 산불로 26명 사망…2만 8천 명 대피

전국 곳곳 산불로 26명 사망…2만 8천 명 대피
가족·주민 구하려다 불길에 참변<br>…영양군 추가 대피

가족·주민 구하려다 불길에 참변…영양군 추가 대피
진화헬기 추락 조종사 사망…<br>전국 헬기 한때 중단

진화헬기 추락 조종사 사망…전국 헬기 한때 중단
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.