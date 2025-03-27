News 9

Strong winds reignite Ulsan fire

[Anchor]

The wildfire in Ulsan's Ulju County is still not being contained.

In fact, it has spread to the adjacent area of Yangsan City in South Gyeongsang Province.

Reporter Kim Ok-cheon! Is it true that the embers are being reignited due to strong winds?

[Report]

Yes, I am at the wildfire command center in Ulju County, Ulsan City.

Here, we are continuously monitoring the progress of the wildfire nighttime operations.

It has been reported that the firefighting efforts are facing difficulties as embers are being reignited by the strong winds.

The wildfire containment rate, which had risen to 98%, has sharply dropped to 74% this afternoon (Mar. 26).

The length of the fire that needs to be contained has increased to 4.8 km out of a total of 18.7 km.

In areas where containment had been completed, flames have reignited, and the affected area of the wildfire has expanded to 681 hectares.

The wildfire has spread to Yangsan City, which borders Ulju County, prompting evacuation orders for homes and nursing facilities. A cultural heritage at Jangansa Temple in Busan's Gijang County has been urgently relocated in preparation for the approaching wildfire.

Containment of the main fire cannot be accelerated due to weather conditions.

A dry weather warning has been issued for Ulsan, and strong winds with maximum gusts of around 10 m/s have been blowing since the afternoon.

The flames spreading around the peak of Daeunsan, where the slope is steep and difficult for firefighting personnel to access, have also contributed to the adverse conditions.

Currently, about 390 residents from seven villages, including Oegosan and Singi-ri in Onyang-eup, Ulju County, have evacuated to administrative welfare centers.

The forestry authorities, who have entered nighttime wildfire response, are focusing on preventing loss of life and property by establishing defensive lines around residential areas.

This has been KBS News' Kim Ok-cheon reporting from the wildfire site in Ulju County, Ulsan.

