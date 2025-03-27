Typhoon-like winds spread fire

News 9

[Anchor]

The forest fire, which had been concentrated in the inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province, quickly spread to the east coast region, riding on powerful winds.

People in the fire-affected areas reported that the winds were as strong as a typhoon.

Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the story.

[Report]

The spread of the forest fire that swept across North Gyeongsang Province overnight was confirmed through satellite images.

Around 3 PM yesterday (Mar. 25), a forest fire was visible near Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province.

The fire grew larger, and by around 6:30 PM, it had spread significantly to Andong, Cheongsong, and Yeongyang.

By 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM, the fire continued to move eastward, reaching the east coast area of Yeongdeok by around 10 PM.

In just a few hours, the fire spread to four regions, and the people on-site reported having experienced winds as strong as a typhoon.

[Kang In-sook/Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang Province: "The wind suddenly blew like a typhoon, completely sweeping over several mountains. You could really see the fire spreading."]

Around 5:20 PM yesterday, strong wind warnings were issued for Andong and Cheongsong in North Gyeongsang Province, with actual wind speeds recorded at 27.6 m/s and 25.1 m/s, respectively, around 6 PM.

These winds were strong enough to uproot trees.

The combination of such strong winds and the forest fire created an upward draft that spread the embers even further.

[Jang Mi-na/Researcher, National Forest Science Institute: "As the trees in the forest burn, flames rise upwards. Those flames meet the strong winds and fall to new ignition points..."]

After a brief lull, the winds picked up again in the afternoon, and the Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts that strong winds of around 20 m/s will continue nationwide until tomorrow (Mar. 27).

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

