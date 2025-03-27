Drivers barely escape fire on roads

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Due to the ongoing highway closures caused by the recent wildfire, there have been a series of harrowing escape attempts by vehicles today (Mar. 26).



In some areas, electricity and communication cut off, leaving not only the residents but also their families in other regions in great anxiety.



This is a report by reporter Yoon Ah-rim.



[Report]



The flames have spread right up to the highway.



It was only 4 PM, but it became dark due to the smoke.



The highway suddenly closed and vehicles were turning back, barely escaping by driving against traffic on a road filled with embers.



[Kwon Tae-kyu/Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province: "I thought I could avoid the fire in the car, so I chose to drive against traffic. But within 1-2 minutes, I saw the fire and thought, 'I’m going to die'."]



Traffic is still restricted on the section from the Dong Sangju Interchange to the Yeongdeok Interchange on the Seo San-Yeongdeok Expressway, which has been closed since yesterday (Mar. 25) afternoon, and the section from the Uiseong Interchange to the Yecheon Interchange on the Central Expressway.



Vehicles that diverted to local roads due to the sudden highway blockage on their way home faced the raging flames, turning on their hazard lights and slowing down to barely pass through.



[Jeong In-beom/Andong, North Gyeongsang Province: "I could burn to death, and if I drive, I feel like the radiator might catch fire."]



The flames have threatened substations, causing power outages in various areas.



In the Hadong and Sancheong regions of South Gyeongsang Province, the Korea Electric Power Corporation has cut off electricity for the second day due to safety concerns.



Last night, communication disruptions occurred, including a complete outage of SKT communication in the entire Uljin area.



[Bae Young-bin: "I was on the phone for 2-3 minutes, and then it disconnected. I couldn't get through to my family in Yeongdeok yesterday, so I couldn't sleep."]



With record-breaking wildfires causing road, power, and communication outages, residents are going through anxious days.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



