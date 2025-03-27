News 9

Drivers barely escape fire on roads

입력 2025.03.27 (01:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Due to the ongoing highway closures caused by the recent wildfire, there have been a series of harrowing escape attempts by vehicles today (Mar. 26).

In some areas, electricity and communication cut off, leaving not only the residents but also their families in other regions in great anxiety.

This is a report by reporter Yoon Ah-rim.

[Report]

The flames have spread right up to the highway.

It was only 4 PM, but it became dark due to the smoke.

The highway suddenly closed and vehicles were turning back, barely escaping by driving against traffic on a road filled with embers.

[Kwon Tae-kyu/Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province: "I thought I could avoid the fire in the car, so I chose to drive against traffic. But within 1-2 minutes, I saw the fire and thought, 'I’m going to die'."]

Traffic is still restricted on the section from the Dong Sangju Interchange to the Yeongdeok Interchange on the Seo San-Yeongdeok Expressway, which has been closed since yesterday (Mar. 25) afternoon, and the section from the Uiseong Interchange to the Yecheon Interchange on the Central Expressway.

Vehicles that diverted to local roads due to the sudden highway blockage on their way home faced the raging flames, turning on their hazard lights and slowing down to barely pass through.

[Jeong In-beom/Andong, North Gyeongsang Province: "I could burn to death, and if I drive, I feel like the radiator might catch fire."]

The flames have threatened substations, causing power outages in various areas.

In the Hadong and Sancheong regions of South Gyeongsang Province, the Korea Electric Power Corporation has cut off electricity for the second day due to safety concerns.

Last night, communication disruptions occurred, including a complete outage of SKT communication in the entire Uljin area.

[Bae Young-bin: "I was on the phone for 2-3 minutes, and then it disconnected. I couldn't get through to my family in Yeongdeok yesterday, so I couldn't sleep."]

With record-breaking wildfires causing road, power, and communication outages, residents are going through anxious days.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Drivers barely escape fire on roads
    • 입력 2025-03-27 01:21:54
    News 9
[Anchor]

Due to the ongoing highway closures caused by the recent wildfire, there have been a series of harrowing escape attempts by vehicles today (Mar. 26).

In some areas, electricity and communication cut off, leaving not only the residents but also their families in other regions in great anxiety.

This is a report by reporter Yoon Ah-rim.

[Report]

The flames have spread right up to the highway.

It was only 4 PM, but it became dark due to the smoke.

The highway suddenly closed and vehicles were turning back, barely escaping by driving against traffic on a road filled with embers.

[Kwon Tae-kyu/Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province: "I thought I could avoid the fire in the car, so I chose to drive against traffic. But within 1-2 minutes, I saw the fire and thought, 'I’m going to die'."]

Traffic is still restricted on the section from the Dong Sangju Interchange to the Yeongdeok Interchange on the Seo San-Yeongdeok Expressway, which has been closed since yesterday (Mar. 25) afternoon, and the section from the Uiseong Interchange to the Yecheon Interchange on the Central Expressway.

Vehicles that diverted to local roads due to the sudden highway blockage on their way home faced the raging flames, turning on their hazard lights and slowing down to barely pass through.

[Jeong In-beom/Andong, North Gyeongsang Province: "I could burn to death, and if I drive, I feel like the radiator might catch fire."]

The flames have threatened substations, causing power outages in various areas.

In the Hadong and Sancheong regions of South Gyeongsang Province, the Korea Electric Power Corporation has cut off electricity for the second day due to safety concerns.

Last night, communication disruptions occurred, including a complete outage of SKT communication in the entire Uljin area.

[Bae Young-bin: "I was on the phone for 2-3 minutes, and then it disconnected. I couldn't get through to my family in Yeongdeok yesterday, so I couldn't sleep."]

With record-breaking wildfires causing road, power, and communication outages, residents are going through anxious days.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.
윤아림
윤아림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 시각 주민 대피령 지역

이 시각 주민 대피령 지역
전국 곳곳 산불로 26명 사망…2만 8천 명 대피

전국 곳곳 산불로 26명 사망…2만 8천 명 대피
가족·주민 구하려다 불길에 참변<br>…영양군 추가 대피

가족·주민 구하려다 불길에 참변…영양군 추가 대피
진화헬기 추락 조종사 사망…<br>전국 헬기 한때 중단

진화헬기 추락 조종사 사망…전국 헬기 한때 중단
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.