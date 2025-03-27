News 9

Wildfire situation map analysis

입력 2025.03.27 (02:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's connect to the disaster broadcasting studio to take a look at the wildfire spread situation map.

Reporter Lee Jeong-hoon, the wildfire in Uiseong has spread significantly in just one day.

How far has it spread now?

[Reporter]

Yes, the Uiseong wildfire has grown large enough to completely cover the central and northern regions of North Gyeongsang Province.

The image you are seeing is the wildfire situation as of yesterday (Mar. 25) afternoon.

The Korea Forest Service has not been able to keep track of the spread since then due to its vastness.

In fact, the Uiseong wildfire is currently estimated to have spread past Andong and Cheongsong to cover Yeongyang and Yeongdeok.

This area is expected to exceed 100,000 hectares.

It is possible that this wildfire will surpass the largest recorded wildfire area in our history, which was the Uljin wildfire from three years ago, by more than six times.

[Anchor]

The wind has had a significant impact on the spread of the wildfire, and today (Mar. 26) the wind direction has changed?

[Reporter]

Yes, until now, a west wind was blowing, causing the wildfire to spread eastward.

Today, however, a south wind is blowing, and the wildfire has spread northward in many areas.

This is also the case in the Danchon-myeon area of Uiseong.

Currently, looking at the CCTV, the right side of the road is Uiseong, and the left side is Andong.

As the wind blows northward, the wildfire continues to head towards Andong.

In particular, just a moment ago, the wildfire spread towards Pungcheon-myeon, prompting evacuation orders for residents around Hahoe Village and Byeongsanseowon.

[Anchor]

There are reports that the Sancheong wildfire has spread to Jirisan National Park; where are the danger areas?

[Reporter]

Yes, the Sancheong wildfire is also spreading northward today.

The flames near the initial ignition point have not been contained yet.

This fire is spreading along the northwestern slopes into Jirisan National Park.

It is also spreading into the northern area of Samjang-myeon.

Sancheong County has issued evacuation orders for residents in four villages in Samjang-myeon.

The wildfire could strike at any moment tonight.

Residents near the wildfire area should prepare to evacuate in advance and immediately seek shelter when an evacuation order is issued.

This has been a report from the disaster broadcasting studio.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Wildfire situation map analysis
    • 입력 2025-03-27 02:18:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's connect to the disaster broadcasting studio to take a look at the wildfire spread situation map.

Reporter Lee Jeong-hoon, the wildfire in Uiseong has spread significantly in just one day.

How far has it spread now?

[Reporter]

Yes, the Uiseong wildfire has grown large enough to completely cover the central and northern regions of North Gyeongsang Province.

The image you are seeing is the wildfire situation as of yesterday (Mar. 25) afternoon.

The Korea Forest Service has not been able to keep track of the spread since then due to its vastness.

In fact, the Uiseong wildfire is currently estimated to have spread past Andong and Cheongsong to cover Yeongyang and Yeongdeok.

This area is expected to exceed 100,000 hectares.

It is possible that this wildfire will surpass the largest recorded wildfire area in our history, which was the Uljin wildfire from three years ago, by more than six times.

[Anchor]

The wind has had a significant impact on the spread of the wildfire, and today (Mar. 26) the wind direction has changed?

[Reporter]

Yes, until now, a west wind was blowing, causing the wildfire to spread eastward.

Today, however, a south wind is blowing, and the wildfire has spread northward in many areas.

This is also the case in the Danchon-myeon area of Uiseong.

Currently, looking at the CCTV, the right side of the road is Uiseong, and the left side is Andong.

As the wind blows northward, the wildfire continues to head towards Andong.

In particular, just a moment ago, the wildfire spread towards Pungcheon-myeon, prompting evacuation orders for residents around Hahoe Village and Byeongsanseowon.

[Anchor]

There are reports that the Sancheong wildfire has spread to Jirisan National Park; where are the danger areas?

[Reporter]

Yes, the Sancheong wildfire is also spreading northward today.

The flames near the initial ignition point have not been contained yet.

This fire is spreading along the northwestern slopes into Jirisan National Park.

It is also spreading into the northern area of Samjang-myeon.

Sancheong County has issued evacuation orders for residents in four villages in Samjang-myeon.

The wildfire could strike at any moment tonight.

Residents near the wildfire area should prepare to evacuate in advance and immediately seek shelter when an evacuation order is issued.

This has been a report from the disaster broadcasting studio.
이정훈
이정훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 시각 주민 대피령 지역

이 시각 주민 대피령 지역
전국 곳곳 산불로 26명 사망…2만 8천 명 대피

전국 곳곳 산불로 26명 사망…2만 8천 명 대피
가족·주민 구하려다 불길에 참변<br>…영양군 추가 대피

가족·주민 구하려다 불길에 참변…영양군 추가 대피
진화헬기 추락 조종사 사망…<br>전국 헬기 한때 중단

진화헬기 추락 조종사 사망…전국 헬기 한때 중단
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.