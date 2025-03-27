Wildfire situation map analysis

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's connect to the disaster broadcasting studio to take a look at the wildfire spread situation map.



Reporter Lee Jeong-hoon, the wildfire in Uiseong has spread significantly in just one day.



How far has it spread now?



[Reporter]



Yes, the Uiseong wildfire has grown large enough to completely cover the central and northern regions of North Gyeongsang Province.



The image you are seeing is the wildfire situation as of yesterday (Mar. 25) afternoon.



The Korea Forest Service has not been able to keep track of the spread since then due to its vastness.



In fact, the Uiseong wildfire is currently estimated to have spread past Andong and Cheongsong to cover Yeongyang and Yeongdeok.



This area is expected to exceed 100,000 hectares.



It is possible that this wildfire will surpass the largest recorded wildfire area in our history, which was the Uljin wildfire from three years ago, by more than six times.



[Anchor]



The wind has had a significant impact on the spread of the wildfire, and today (Mar. 26) the wind direction has changed?



[Reporter]



Yes, until now, a west wind was blowing, causing the wildfire to spread eastward.



Today, however, a south wind is blowing, and the wildfire has spread northward in many areas.



This is also the case in the Danchon-myeon area of Uiseong.



Currently, looking at the CCTV, the right side of the road is Uiseong, and the left side is Andong.



As the wind blows northward, the wildfire continues to head towards Andong.



In particular, just a moment ago, the wildfire spread towards Pungcheon-myeon, prompting evacuation orders for residents around Hahoe Village and Byeongsanseowon.



[Anchor]



There are reports that the Sancheong wildfire has spread to Jirisan National Park; where are the danger areas?



[Reporter]



Yes, the Sancheong wildfire is also spreading northward today.



The flames near the initial ignition point have not been contained yet.



This fire is spreading along the northwestern slopes into Jirisan National Park.



It is also spreading into the northern area of Samjang-myeon.



Sancheong County has issued evacuation orders for residents in four villages in Samjang-myeon.



The wildfire could strike at any moment tonight.



Residents near the wildfire area should prepare to evacuate in advance and immediately seek shelter when an evacuation order is issued.



This has been a report from the disaster broadcasting studio.



