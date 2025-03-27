Protecting cultural heritage from fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The recent wildfire has severely damaged cultural heritage, including the thousand-year-old Gounsa Temple, in Uiseong, which has turned to ashes.



Efforts are being made everywhere to prevent further damage to cultural heritage.



Shin Ji-soo reports.



[Report]



The thousand-year-old Gounsa Temple has collapsed in the flames.



Only a broken bell remains amidst the ashes.



As the fire swept through, the nationally designated cultural heritage treasures, the Gaunru Pavilion

and Yeongsu Hall, were reduced to ashes.



It survived several wars, but could not escape this wildfire.



Fortunately, other treasures, including the stone statue of the seated Buddha, were hurriedly moved before the fire spread.



[Buddhist Monk Deungun/Gounsa Abbot: "With the gusts of wind, embers fell here and there, and before we could say anything, the whole area was engulfed in flames."]



The Manhyujeong Pavilion from the Joseon Dynasty was almost engulfed by the wildfire.



The surrounding trees are charred, but it has managed to remain intact.



By covering the pillars and lower parts with fire-retardant cloth, significant damage was avoided.



[Kim Dong-jin/Andong City, North Gyeongsang Province: "I thought it would definitely burn, but when I went in the morning, it hadn't burned. Oh, I felt like the ancestors were watching over."]



The oldest wooden structure in Korea and a UNESCO World Heritage site, Bongjeongsa Temple in Andong, is also making every effort to protect its cultural heritage.



An emergency artifact transport operation was carried out, moving over 30 cultural heritage items, including three national treasures such as the wooden statue of Avalokiteshvara, to the National Gyeongju Cultural Heritage Research Institute and the Yecheon Museum.



Fire-retardant cloth has been placed over temple buildings, including National Treasure No. 15, Geungnakjeon Hall, to ensure full preparedness.



A total of 15 cultural heritage items have been damaged by this wildfire.



The Korea Heritage Service has raised its national heritage disaster warning level to "serious" for the first time in history.



The fire authorities are making every effort, including preliminary water-spraying operations, to prevent cultural heritage from being damaged by the wildfire.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!