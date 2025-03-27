Fire damages reported by viewers

동영상 고정 취소

To inform viewers about the serious wildfire damage situation, many viewers have sent video reports to KBS.



People's daily lives are being completely threatened by the record-breaking wildfires.



This is Hwang Da-ye reporting.



[Report]



In the dark night, as red flames covering the entire mountain approach, a resident tries to fight the wildfire by spraying water, but it is not enough to stop the flames alone.



Juwangsan National Park in Cheongsong, North Gyeongsang Province.



Even the breathtaking cliffs are covered by the hazy smoke from the wildfire.



The wildfire, which seemed to have subsided, flares up again along the ridge, and though the flames are not visible, the smoke emitted is indicative of the ongoing wildfire.



Houses that the wildfire has passed through have turned to ashes, and the thick smoke covering the sky shows no signs of clearing.



Residents under evacuation orders continuously pour water on their rooftops.



[Resident of Cheongsong County, North Gyeongsang Province: "I heard the siren and was told to evacuate. I was really shocked to see the flames cover everything in just a few minutes, and I felt compelled to report it."]



The wildfire has completely disrupted the daily lives of those in nearby urban areas as well.



The city is covered in thick smoke, making it difficult to recognize even the nearby buildings except for the apartment right in front.



With roads blocked in various places due to the wildfire, residents faced significant difficulties on their way home.



This is Hwang Da-ye from KBS News.



