Appeals court acquits Lee Jae-myung

[Anchor]



We will continue to report on the forest fire news shortly.



A twist has occurred in the second trial of Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung's election law violation case.



The guilty verdict from the first trial has been overturned, he received a not guilty verdict.



First, reporter Lee Won-hee reports.



[Report]



The appellate court found all charges of making false statements under the Public Official Election Act against Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung to be not guilty.



This overturns the first trial's judgment from just over four months ago, which had sentenced him to a one-year prison term suspended for two years.



During the last presidential election period, Lee stated that he did not know the late Kim Moon-ki, who was the operational person in charge of the Daejang-dong development, and during the National Assembly audit, he claimed that there was "intimidation from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport" regarding the change of land use in Baekhyeon-dong, leading to his indictment without detention in September 2022 for making false statements under the Public Official Election Act.



The first trial court recognized the statements "I did not play golf with Kim Moon-ki during my business trip to Australia in 2015" and the so-called "intimidation from the Ministry of Land" as guilty.



However, the appellate court carefully analyzed each of Lee's statements and determined that they were either different in meaning from the prosecution's charges or not false.



It stated, "The evidence for the charges does not reach the level of eliminating reasonable doubt," and thus issued a not guilty verdict.



After the not guilty verdict was announced, Lee bowed to the judges and expressed his feelings upon leaving the courthouse.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party leader: "I would like to first thank the court for delivering a proper judgment based on truth and justice."]



This ruling is the first second trial result among the five trials that Lee is currently facing.



The prosecution stated, "It is a judgment that is too far removed from the thoughts of ordinary voters and does not align with common sense," and expressed its intention to appeal.



KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



