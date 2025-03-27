Acquittal of Kim Moon-ki statements

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let's take a closer look at how this appellate court ruling differs from the first trial.



First, regarding the statements made by Representative Lee related to the late Kim Moon-ki.



In the first trial, it was deemed a public declaration of false facts, but the appellate court found him not guilty.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.



[Report]



Among the statements made by Representative Lee regarding the late Kim Moon-ki, this particular statement that the prosecution identified as false was deemed guilty by the first trial court.



[Lee Jae-myung/then Democratic Party presidential candidate/Dec. 29, 2021/Channel A 'Lee Jae-myung's Proposal': "It was shown as if I played golf, but when I checked, it turned out that it was a part taken out of a group photo. It was manipulated."]



The court judged that Representative Lee's denial of having played golf with the late Kim Moon-ki constituted a public statement of false facts under the Public Official Election Act.



However, the appellate court overturned this judgment.



The appellate court determined that the statement could not solely be viewed as a lie about not having played golf with the late Kim Moon-ki.



The original photo was taken overseas with ten people together, and the presented photo was seen as manipulated because it was a portion taken from the original.



The prosecution also argued in the appellate court that statements such as "Representative Lee did not know the late Kim Moon-ki during his tenure as mayor of Seongnam" were public statements of false facts under the Public Official Election Act.



[Lee Jae-myung/then Democratic Party presidential candidate/December 22, 2021/SBS 'Joo Young-jin's News Briefing': "I did not know (the late Kim Moon-ki) during my tenure as mayor. He was a lower-level employee. At that time, he was probably a team leader."]



However, the appellate court ruled that the Public Official Election Act punishes actions, and the statement "I did not know" pertains to 'awareness' rather than 'action,' thus also finding these statements not guilty.



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



