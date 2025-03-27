Ministry pressure claim not false

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There has been a different judgment regarding the remarks about the change of use of the Baekhyeon-dong site.



The appellate court stated that these remarks were also not false.



It was deemed reasonable to view the change of use as being in accordance with the demands of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.



Next, we have reporter Lee Ho-jun.



[Report]



In 2015, during Lee Jae-myung's tenure as the mayor of Seongnam, the development of Baekhyeon-dong accelerated due to an unusual land use change.



During the last presidential election, allegations of preferential treatment were raised, and Representative Lee was indicted for the charge of publicly making false statements based on remarks he made during a parliamentary audit.



[Lee Jae-myung/then Democratic Party presidential candidate/2021 parliamentary audit: "The land use change was something that had to be done due to the demands of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport under the law…."]



The first trial court found that the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport did not specifically designate a particular area for the land use change, so it viewed that Representative Lee had decided on the change on his own.



However, the appellate court had a different judgment.



It stated that it is reasonable to view the land change use of the Baekhyeon-dong site as being in accordance with the legal demands of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.



It is difficult to interpret that the change of use was made based on Representative Lee's arbitrary judgment.



[Lee Jae-myung/then Democratic Party presidential candidate/2021 parliamentary audit: "If (the change of use for Baekhyeon-dong) is not granted, they (then Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport) threatened that they would raise issues like 'dereliction of duty'…."]



The first trial court judged that the remarks were a public false statement, citing that public officials from Seongnam City testified that there was no threat from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport or that they had not heard such comments.



However, the appellate court viewed that Seongnam City was under various pressures regarding the change of use of public institution sites.



While it could be seen that Representative Lee exaggerated the pressure from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport by using terms like 'threat,' it was judged that this could not be definitively classified as a false statement.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!