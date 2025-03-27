News 9

Lee's Supreme Court ruling timeline

[Anchor]

This trial is now left with only the Supreme Court's judgment.

Unlike the first trial, which took over two years, the appeals trial took about four months.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has speculated on when the Supreme Court's ruling might be made.

[Report]

The first hearing of the appeals trial regarding Representative Lee Jae-myung's Public Official Election Act case was held last January.

It was just two months after the first trial's ruling, and the court announced a swift hearing from the start.

They decided to focus on Representative Lee's case without taking on other cases until mid-March.

The trial was concluded in six sessions, held once a week, with only three witnesses selected, including public officials from Seongnam City.

Compared to the first trial, which took two years and two months, this was a rapid progression.

There were speculations that the trial might be suspended as Representative Lee's side filed for a 'constitutional review' twice, seeking a ruling from the Constitutional Court, which the court rejected.

However, the legal processing deadline for the Public Official Election Act case, known as the '6·3·3 principle,' was not adhered to.

The mandatory regulation that requires a ruling within six months for the first trial and three months each for the second and third trials was not abided by again this time.

With the prosecution deciding to appeal, the case has now moved to the Supreme Court, which, according to principle, must make a final judgment by June 26, three months from now.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae has also emphasized compliance with this regulation, so there are expectations that the Supreme Court will expedite the hearing.

However, since the usual procedures under the Criminal Procedure Act, such as sending case records and submitting appeal reasons, take over a month, there are also forecasts that it will be physically difficult for the Supreme Court to reach a judgment within three months.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

