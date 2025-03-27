Remaining trials for Lee Jae-myung

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Representative Lee Jae-myung has four other trials in addition to the election law violation case that concluded its second trial today (Mar. 26).



Reporter Kim Young-hoon has summarized the trials that Representative Lee still needs to face.



[Report]



After being acquitted in the first trial of the perjury solicitation case and the second trial of the Public Official Election Act case, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, is still expected to travel between Seoul and Suwon for trials.



The Public Official Election Act violation case has been appealed by the prosecution, and the perjury solicitation case is currently in the second trial.



In addition, Lee faces three hearings in Seoul related to the Daejang-dong, Baekhyeon-dong, Wirye New Town development corruption, and the illegal sponsorship allegations of Seongnam FC, all of which will be combined for the first trial.



The case regarding the misuse of corporate cards, which is being handled at the Suwon District Court, is in the pre-trial preparation stage, and the case involving the remittance to North Korea through Ssangbangwool will also resume next month, but it is difficult to predict when a verdict will be reached.



So far, excluding the Daejang-dong trial, the other trials are either in the appeal stage without a requirement for attendance or in preparation procedures, meaning that currently, there is only one trial that Representative Lee must attend in person.



However, once the preparation procedures for the other cases are completed and the main hearings begin, there is a possibility that he will need to attend trials at least twice a week.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



