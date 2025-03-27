Opposition parties welcome ruling

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In response to the not guilty verdict, Representative Lee Jae-myung stated that it is a case of justice prevailing in the end.



He criticized the prosecution and the government for manipulating the case to capture him and wasting national resources.



Within the Democratic Party, messages of welcome came in unison, regardless of factions.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.



[Report]



Immediately after the verdict, Representative Lee Jae-myung stood before lawmakers and supporters, pointing criticism towards the prosecution and the government.



[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "The prosecution and the government should have used the capabilities they spent manipulating evidence to capture Lee Jae-myung towards improving the lives of our people...."]



He pointed out that they should no longer waste national resources.



About 60 Democratic Party lawmakers gathered at the court welcomed Representative Lee, expressing relief that they had shaken off bad luck.



They welcomed the verdict as "an absurd indictment from the start" and "a ruling that sounds the alarm on political revenge investigations."



[Jeon Hyun-heui/Supreme Council Member of the Democratic Party: "This is a blow to the prosecution's behavior and a check on the abuse of political investigative power...."]



Presidential hopefuls from the pro-Lee faction also stated that this was a natural outcome and that it is now time to unite, issuing messages of welcome.



They demanded an apology from the People Power Party and called for acceptance of the acquittal ruling from the appeals court.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Chief Spokesperson of the Democratic Party: "The People Power Party, which has engaged in political offensives in accordance with the sword dance, should apologize. Accept the court's ruling."]



The Rebuilding Korea Party referred to it as a "dismissal ruling against the prosecution that has engaged in 'killing political opponents'," while the Progressive Party criticized the prosecution's 'judicial coup' as a failure.



Immediately after the verdict, Representative Lee Jae-myung visited his hometown of Andong to meet with victims of the forest fire.



Having passed through this judicial risk, the Democratic Party is expected to focus its efforts on urging the impeachment of President Yoon.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



