PPP urges high court for correction

[Anchor]

The People Power Party expressed strong regret.

They criticized that a new standard of lies has been created and that the ruling was made to fit the political inclination of the court.

They urged the Supreme Court to promptly correct the ruling.

Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party, which had anticipated the appellate court to maintain Representative Lee Jae-myung's disqualification from running for office, showed a reaction of disbelief as the outcome was different from their expectations.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "We are very regretful, and we cannot understand the logic of the appeals court."]

In particular, they rebutted the acquittal of Lee's 'Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport threat' remarks, which had been judged guilty in the first trial, as a "misunderstanding of legal principles."

They pointed out that if clear false statements are allowed to simply be expressed as opinions, the electoral system will be completely undermined, and the crime of spreading false information will lose all meaning.

Sharp remarks directed at the court included terms like "judicial leftist cartel" and "a judiciary that has created a new standard of lies."

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party's National Assembly: "I see this as evidence that they are not judging with the conscience of legal professionals but are judging according to their political inclinations."]

Potential presidential candidates within the party also joined in the criticism, calling it a 'lie license ruling,' a 'Hong Gil-dong ruling that cannot call a lie a lie,' and 'a ruling that predetermined innocence and then created a rationale.'

The People Power Party emphasized that Representative Lee's judicial risk remains unchanged.

[Shin Dong-wook/Senior Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "The fact that he has four previous convictions and is currently facing eight cases, twelve charges, and five trials remains unchanged."]

The People Power Party urged that the appeals court ruling should be promptly corrected within three months according to the principles of election law, asserting that it will be changed in the final trial at the Supreme Court.

This is KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.

김유대
김유대 기자

