Unclear fire evacuation orders

[Anchor]

We bring you the latest news on the forest fire.

Due to the rapidly spreading forest fire, the city of Andong issued an evacuation order to all residents yesterday (Mar. 25).

However, there was great confusion as there was no clear evacuation location provided.

Reporter Kim Ji-hong has the details.

[Report]

A bright red flame is rising from the hillside in front of a university.

The thick smoke from the forest fire has engulfed the city center.

At 5 PM, as the fire spread throughout Andong, the city sent disaster alert text messages to all residents.

With the sudden evacuation order, residents rushed out of their homes, leading to long lines of evacuating vehicles and multiple traffic accidents.

[Heo Myung-sook/Andong, North Gyeongsang Province: "I was very surprised. My mother is trembling right now, and we have to take the car and get out to somewhere. I don't even know if we can find a way out right now."]

Some residents sought refuge in nearby gymnasiums or universities, but four individuals, including elderly who could not escape in time, were found dead in their front yards.

The disaster text only contained the evacuation order, lacking guidance on where and how to evacuate, which added to the confusion.

[Hong Young-hee/Imdong-myeon, Andong, North Gyeongsang Province: "I'm worried that the fire from the other neighborhood will come over here since it's burning everything. The road is blocked, so we can't get out, and it's been really tough."]

Some children came themselves to pick up their elderly parents.

[Kim Sun-ok/Chuncheon, Chungcheongnam-do Province: "Some people in the village are still at home, and my father's friends are headed to put out the fire, but everyone seems to be in a panic."]

Andong City is still under an evacuation order, and disaster messages without evacuation locations are still being sent to some residents.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-hong reporting.

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

