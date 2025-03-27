News 9

Aiding elderly in wildfire disaster

[Anchor]

The elderly, who have difficulty with mobility, fell victim to the flames that spread in an instant.

In urgent wildfire situations, it is necessary to stay in contact with neighbors frequently to check on them and relay information.

Reporter Jin Sun-min has the details on evacuation procedures.

[Report]

In Cheongsong-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, located in the path of the 'Uiseong wildfire'.

An evacuation order was issued for all residents yesterday (Mar. 25) afternoon, but three residents were found dead.

Two of them were elderly individuals who were alone at home.

An 80-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were unable to escape the fire and died in their homes in Pachun-myeon and Jinbo-myeon, respectively.

In Andong City, a 70-year-old woman was also found dead in her yard.

Children with elderly parents living alone in the wildfire area are anxious.

[Kim Byeong-kyung/Child of a 90-year-old elderly person: "The village chief came and told everyone to evacuate, so my mother is at the senior center. Communication has been down since early this morning because the base station is also burned…."]

Elderly individuals who have mobility issues or limited access to information are particularly vulnerable in disaster situations and need help from those around them.

Elderly people should secure an emergency contact network to ask for help during wildfire situations, and when evacuating, they should request assistance from neighbors or local authorities rather than moving alone.

Residents should also stay in contact with neighbors when a wildfire occurs and check if they are preparing to evacuate.

[Lee Young-joo/Professor of Fire and Disaster Management at Kyungil University: "It is necessary to establish systems where elderly individuals in the area are matched one-on-one with neighbors to assist them in these situations…."]

Elderly individuals should prepare enough of their regular medications for emergency evacuations and have assistive devices like canes or wheelchairs ready.

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.

