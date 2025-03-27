News 9

Nakdong River protects Hahoe Village

[Anchor]

As the direction of the wind changes by the moment, entire villages, including the UNESCO World Heritage site of Andong Hahoe Village, is on high alert.

Over 200 residents are repeatedly evacuating and returning, hoping desperately that the Nakdong River surrounding the village will stop the flames.

Reporter Park Jin-young has the story.

[Report]

Thick smoke fills the area around Hahoe Village.

As the forest fire that moved north from Uiseong reached within a few kilometers of the village, tension spread throughout the entire area.

Firefighters are busy spraying water on every thatched roof covered with rice straw.

With many wooden traditional houses and thatched cottages in Hahoe Village, even a single spark could burn the entire village down.

The ancient Gounsa and Unramsa Temples have already been completely destroyed by the fire, making the protection of the UNESCO World Heritage site Hahoe Village an urgent matter.

[Yoon Young-don/Chief of Yecheon Fire Station: "We have mobilized over 20 fire trucks and about 130 firefighters, and we have preemptively sprayed important facilities such as Yangjindang, Chunghyodang, and Bukchon House to minimize damage if the flames approach."]

The problem is the constantly changing wind direction throughout the day.

The forest fire spanning from Sinpyeong in Uiseong County to Pungcheon in Andong City alternates between southern and northern winds, repeatedly threatening Hahoe Village.

The village's 200 residents have gone through multiple evacuations and returns.

[Ryu Han-cheol/Secretary General of Hahoe Village Preservation Association: "As a historical village that has been preserved for 600 years, we are now in danger of disappearing in an instant due to the forest fire."]

Fortunately, the Nakdong River, which surrounds Hahoe Village and is 200 meters wide, is effectively serving as a natural firebreak.

However, as darkness falls again and helicopters withdraw, the anxiety is rising once more.

The battle continues tonight (Mar. 26) to prevent the rapidly spreading forest fire from consuming centuries of history.

This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.

