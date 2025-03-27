News 9

Fire invades Jirisan National Park

[Anchor]

The wildfire in Sancheong has spread to Jirisan National Park.

Although the forestry authorities made every effort to contain it, strong winds began to blow towards Jirisan in the afternoon, making it impossible to stop the flames.

This is a report by reporter Choi Jin-seok.

[Report]

In a village near the ticket booth of Jirisan National Park, residents are preparing shovels and pickaxes, worried that the wildfire might cross over to Jirisan Mountain.

[Choi Byeong-joo/South Gyeongsang Province Sancheong-gun, Sichun-myeon: "As a resident, I feel the need to put it out. Even a little bit can prevent the wildfire from spreading."]

This is a village located at the foot of Jirisan Mountain.

As you can see behind me, smoke is rising from the ridges of the mountains.

The forestry authorities have been spraying fire retardant from helicopters and establishing firebreaks, but progress is slow due to the thick smoke.

The strong winds also made it difficult to deploy ground firefighting teams.

In the afternoon, as the wind direction suddenly changed towards Jirisan Mountain, the flames eventually invaded the national park.

Jirisan Mountain is at a high elevation and has strong winds, making it difficult for helicopters to approach, and with many dry leaves, it is hard to control the fire once it spreads.

[Park Myung-kyun/Vice Governor of South Gyeongsang Province: "We did our best to prevent the spread of the wildfire and to extinguish it, but we confirmed that it has moved into the (Jirisan National) park area due to the strong winds."]

Although the firefighting teams and residents made a concerted effort to protect Jirisan Mountain, they failed to contain it, and residents are seeking refuge in evacuation shelters.

[Seong Do-gap/South Gyeongsang Province Sancheong-gun, Sichun-myeon: "I packed clothes, socks, and medicine. (Are you leaving in a hurry?) That's all, but what else should I pack?"]

The large wildfire, which shows no signs of stopping, has put the nation's sacred mountain, Jirisan, in jeopardy.

This is KBS News, Choi Jin-seok.

