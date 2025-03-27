Prison inmates evacuated from fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The rapidly spreading wildfire in Uiseong has spread to Cheongsong, threatening correctional facilities.



Over 500 inmates were urgently transferred to other facilities as the flames approached the prison walls.



Reporter Choi Bo-kyu has the details.



[Report]



The hillside right next to the prison is engulfed in bright red flames.



Sparks flying from the mountain are scattered everywhere, and thick smoke blankets the road.



Urgent corrections officers are trying to douse the flames by pouring water from trash cans, but it is insufficient to stop the fierce fire.



As they barely hold on while extinguishing the embers that have spread to the walls, fire trucks arrive.



["Turning the water on."]



The water streams out, barely managing to hold back the flames.



The Uiseong wildfire quickly crossed over Andong and reached the Gyeongbuk Northern Correctional Facility in Cheongsong.



[Prison Official/Voice Altered: "Just the (Gyeongbuk North) Second Prison. The Second Prison is surrounded by mountains, so it is the only one..."]



Alongside firefighting efforts, an emergency transfer operation for 500 inmates at the prison also began.



The Ministry of Justice determined that the Second Prison, which houses violent offenders, is most vulnerable to the fire due to its location.



Inmates in handcuffs were loaded onto dozens of transport vehicles and evacuated to correctional facilities under the Daegu Correctional Office.



The Ministry of Justice stated, "We have transferred the inmates to a safe location, and we plan to return them to the Gyeongbuk Northern Second Prison as soon as safety is secured."



As the wildfire near Cheongsong continues to rage, transport buses and personnel from correctional institutions nationwide are on standby in the vicinity of Cheongsong.



This is KBS News, Choi Bo-kyu.



