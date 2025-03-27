Gov't urges fire prevention efforts

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In light of the alarming wildfire situation, acting President Han Duck-soo stated that we must prepare for the worst-case scenario and respond accordingly.



He emphasized that all resources will be mobilized this week to focus on extinguishing the fires and urged thorough prevention measures to avoid additional wildfires.



Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.



[Report]



On the third day of his return, acting President Han Duck-soo chaired a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters as his first agenda.



He received reports on the overnight wildfire damage and requested that they prepare for the worst.



He also delivered an emergency address to the public.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "We are mobilizing all personnel and equipment available to confront the worst wildfires in history, but the situation is serious."]



He stated that we must cut the chain of wildfire spread this week and will deploy all available personnel and equipment.



According to the Korea Forest Service, over 8,500 people are currently engaged in firefighting efforts nationwide, and the U.S. military has also provided helicopter support.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "As we are concerned about unprecedented wildfire damages, we must concentrate all our capabilities on firefighting for the remainder of this week."]



He warned that if additional wildfires occur, there may be a shortage of firefighting personnel and urged everyone to focus on prevention.



He advised against burning rice paddies and incinerating waste, prohibited the littering of cigarette butts, and banned carrying fire-related items when entering forests.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "We will strengthen the crackdown on illegal burning activities, which are a major cause of wildfires, and take strict action against violators in accordance with relevant laws."]



He stated that the government will review and improve any shortcomings in wildfire response and prevention measures.



Additionally, he promised to do his best to provide administrative and financial support to wildfire victims.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.



