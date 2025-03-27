Forecasted rain to aid firefighting

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It is difficult to respond to the current forest fire situation with just the power of people and equipment.



Rain is desperately needed.



Although the expected rainfall is not much, the forest authorities are hopeful that the rain forecasted for tomorrow (Mar. 27) will be a great help in controlling the forest fire.



Meteorology specialist Kim Se-hyun reports.



[Report]



The last time it rained in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province was on the 18th.



As dry weather has continued for eight days, the forest fire has spread unchecked.



Over 70 firefighting helicopters have been deployed daily to extinguish the flames, but today, a helicopter crash has disrupted the deployment of helicopters in the Uiseong area, making firefighting efforts more challenging.



The situation is urgent for rain.



Light rain is forecasted nationwide for tomorrow.



The expected rainfall is less than 5mm in the North Gyeongsang Province area where the Uiseong forest fire is spreading, as well as in the western inland of South Gyeongsang Province where another large forest fire is ongoing in Sancheong.



Although the rainfall amount is small compared to the scale of the forest fire, it is expected to be helpful for firefighting.



[Lee Byung-du/Director of Forest Disaster Environment Research Department, National Forest Science Institute: "Right now, every drop of water is precious. Even if the amount of rain is small, if moisture enters the atmosphere, it will shorten the length of the flames and slow down the spread of the forest fire, making it much easier to control the flames."]



Three years ago, during a large forest fire in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, we also received help from light rain.



At that time, the forest fire lasted for about 213 hours, and the main fire, which was difficult to extinguish, was finally controlled right after it rained.



Even though it rained only about 1mm per hour for three hours in Geumgangsong-myeon, Uljin, it had a significant effect combined with firefighting efforts.



However, this time, the affected area is wider than during the Uljin incident, and the current fire containment rate is lower, which is a variable.



The Korea Forest Service has stated that it will mobilize all available resources to focus on extinguishing the main fire tomorrow.



KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



