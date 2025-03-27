News 9

Forecasted rain to aid firefighting

입력 2025.03.27 (07:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It is difficult to respond to the current forest fire situation with just the power of people and equipment.

Rain is desperately needed.

Although the expected rainfall is not much, the forest authorities are hopeful that the rain forecasted for tomorrow (Mar. 27) will be a great help in controlling the forest fire.

Meteorology specialist Kim Se-hyun reports.

[Report]

The last time it rained in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province was on the 18th.

As dry weather has continued for eight days, the forest fire has spread unchecked.

Over 70 firefighting helicopters have been deployed daily to extinguish the flames, but today, a helicopter crash has disrupted the deployment of helicopters in the Uiseong area, making firefighting efforts more challenging.

The situation is urgent for rain.

Light rain is forecasted nationwide for tomorrow.

The expected rainfall is less than 5mm in the North Gyeongsang Province area where the Uiseong forest fire is spreading, as well as in the western inland of South Gyeongsang Province where another large forest fire is ongoing in Sancheong.

Although the rainfall amount is small compared to the scale of the forest fire, it is expected to be helpful for firefighting.

[Lee Byung-du/Director of Forest Disaster Environment Research Department, National Forest Science Institute: "Right now, every drop of water is precious. Even if the amount of rain is small, if moisture enters the atmosphere, it will shorten the length of the flames and slow down the spread of the forest fire, making it much easier to control the flames."]

Three years ago, during a large forest fire in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, we also received help from light rain.

At that time, the forest fire lasted for about 213 hours, and the main fire, which was difficult to extinguish, was finally controlled right after it rained.

Even though it rained only about 1mm per hour for three hours in Geumgangsong-myeon, Uljin, it had a significant effect combined with firefighting efforts.

However, this time, the affected area is wider than during the Uljin incident, and the current fire containment rate is lower, which is a variable.

The Korea Forest Service has stated that it will mobilize all available resources to focus on extinguishing the main fire tomorrow.

KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Forecasted rain to aid firefighting
    • 입력 2025-03-27 07:06:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

It is difficult to respond to the current forest fire situation with just the power of people and equipment.

Rain is desperately needed.

Although the expected rainfall is not much, the forest authorities are hopeful that the rain forecasted for tomorrow (Mar. 27) will be a great help in controlling the forest fire.

Meteorology specialist Kim Se-hyun reports.

[Report]

The last time it rained in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province was on the 18th.

As dry weather has continued for eight days, the forest fire has spread unchecked.

Over 70 firefighting helicopters have been deployed daily to extinguish the flames, but today, a helicopter crash has disrupted the deployment of helicopters in the Uiseong area, making firefighting efforts more challenging.

The situation is urgent for rain.

Light rain is forecasted nationwide for tomorrow.

The expected rainfall is less than 5mm in the North Gyeongsang Province area where the Uiseong forest fire is spreading, as well as in the western inland of South Gyeongsang Province where another large forest fire is ongoing in Sancheong.

Although the rainfall amount is small compared to the scale of the forest fire, it is expected to be helpful for firefighting.

[Lee Byung-du/Director of Forest Disaster Environment Research Department, National Forest Science Institute: "Right now, every drop of water is precious. Even if the amount of rain is small, if moisture enters the atmosphere, it will shorten the length of the flames and slow down the spread of the forest fire, making it much easier to control the flames."]

Three years ago, during a large forest fire in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, we also received help from light rain.

At that time, the forest fire lasted for about 213 hours, and the main fire, which was difficult to extinguish, was finally controlled right after it rained.

Even though it rained only about 1mm per hour for three hours in Geumgangsong-myeon, Uljin, it had a significant effect combined with firefighting efforts.

However, this time, the affected area is wider than during the Uljin incident, and the current fire containment rate is lower, which is a variable.

The Korea Forest Service has stated that it will mobilize all available resources to focus on extinguishing the main fire tomorrow.

KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

세계문화유산 병산서원 인근 산불은 소강상태…<br>이 시각 안동

세계문화유산 병산서원 인근 산불은 소강상태…이 시각 안동
전북 무주군 부남면 산불…산림청 산불 1단계 발령

전북 무주군 부남면 산불…산림청 산불 1단계 발령
트럼프, 25% 자동차 관세 발표…국내 기업 타격 불가피

트럼프, 25% 자동차 관세 발표…국내 기업 타격 불가피
의성 산불 경북 북동부까지 확산…이 시각 영덕

의성 산불 경북 북동부까지 확산…이 시각 영덕
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.