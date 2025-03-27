News 9

N. Korea aims for nuclear recognition

2025.03.27

[Anchor]

The U.S. intelligence authorities reported to Congress that North Korea has no intention of giving up its nuclear weapons and is ready to conduct nuclear tests at any time.

They also stated that what North Korea aims for is to be recognized as a nuclear-armed state.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.

[Report]

U.S. intelligence agencies have classified North Korea as a country that threatens U.S. security and interests, similar to China, Russia, and Iran.

They assessed that North Korea is strengthening its capabilities to strike the U.S. mainland and that it is particularly capable of conducting nuclear tests at any time.

[Tulsi Gabbard/U.S. Director of National Intelligence: "North Korea is probably prepared to conduct another nuclear test on short notice, and continues to flight test its ICBMs to demonstrate their increasing capabilities as leverage in future negotiations."]

Furthermore, U.S. intelligence agencies analyzed that North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and missiles aims to maintain its regime and gain recognition as a nuclear-armed state.

[Tulsi Gabbard/U.S. Director of National Intelligence: "To bolster North Korea's leverage and stature, defend its regime, and achieve at least tacit recognition as a nuclear weapons power."]

The U.S. National Intelligence Agency also evaluated in a related report that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un perceives strategic weapons, namely nuclear weapons, as a means of ensuring regime security and as a point of pride.

They assessed that Kim Jong-un has no intention of giving this up through negotiations and is likely to insist on keeping nuclear weapons as a bargaining chip.

Previously, President Trump referred to North Korea as a nuclear-armed state and stated his intention to restore relations with Kim Jong-un, but the pursuit of complete denuclearization of North Korea remains the official stance of the U.S.

U.S. intelligence authorities also evaluated that North Korea's closer ties with Russia are one of the factors enhancing North Korea's negotiating power.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.

