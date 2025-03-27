News 9

Navy training for West Sea Defense Day

[Anchor]

The day after tomorrow (Mar. 28), the fourth Friday of March, is the West Sea Defense Day.

It is a day to commemorate the heroes who sacrificed their lives during the Second Battle of Yeonpyeongdo Island and the sinking of the Navy vessel Cheonan.

To demonstrate our resolve to respond strongly if North Korea provokes, our military conducted maneuver training in the East, West, and South seas.

Reporter Yun Jin has the story.

[Report]

Suspicious movements of the enemy were detected near the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the West Sea.

["No change in enemy patrol ship activity! Continuing to move south!"]

Mimicking the past Battle of Yeongpyeong, the NLL is crossed and a surprise attack is launched.

Our military also immediately retaliates.

["Starting to fire! Launch 1!"]

Six ships, including our Navy's latest destroyer equivalent to the Cheonan, are lined up. Cannon fire is unleashed.

This time, it is a simulated training based on the Cheonan incident.

As the enemy submarine launches a torpedo.

["Enemy torpedo is approaching at high speed!"]

The destroyer sinks the enemy submarine with a long-range anti-submarine torpedo, the Red Shark.

["Launch! Red Shark launch 1 successfully!"]

This destroyer, delivered to the Navy in 2023, is equipped with torpedoes of various ranges.

Since the Cheonan sinking incident, the Navy has been enhancing its anti-submarine operational capabilities.

This training, marking the tenth 'West Sea Defense Day', is being conducted simultaneously in the East Sea, West Sea, and South Sea.

[Park Hee-won/Major/Destroyer Captain: "If the enemy provokes again, we will respond strongly and protect our waters with unwavering resolve."]

Fifteen years ago today (Mar. 26th), the Cheonan was attacked, and 55 lights were turned on to commemorate the 55 heroes of the West Sea Defense.

The 'Eternal Light' event will continue until the West Sea Defense Day on the 28th.

KBS News, Yun Jin.

