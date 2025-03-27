[News Today] Evacuation continues amid fire
[LEAD]
We start off with updates on the devastating wildfires that's been raging across the country. Residents of affected areas, fleeing without their belongings, later returned to their villages devastated by fire, wiping away tears. The air still remains thick with reddish, ashy smoke.
[REPORT]
Line of vehicles are seen evacuating from the flames dangerously close to the road.
"Let's go out quickly. There's no other way."
The inferno raged through the village overnight.
The sky is still filled with reddish, ashy air.
As if it were wiped out, there are remaining flames and rising acrid smoke across the village.
With most residents evacuated, firefighters hurriedly eat their meals in the now empty village.
Family members who have come to check on the homes on behalf of the evacuated,
are left in shock and devastation.
Ryu Mi-ja/ Andong resident
When we were living here, my children and I used this entire space. After we moved out, my father-in-law used it as a study.
Kwon Mi-sook/ Andong resident
It is an empty house with nothing left. But there are still memories.
Until yesterday, it was a space their entire family called home.
Now their vestiges can be barely found in the pile of ash.
Yoo Kyu-hyung/ Andong resident
The main bed room was at the center. The living room and main bed room was here. Other rooms there.
After combing through the debris, all he could find were photos of his wife and an award his son had received.
Residents left their homes and evacuated to shelters.
Comforting themselves with the thought that it's not the worst and they are safe,
they still feel heart-wrenched whenever thinking about their burnt houses.
Jeong Jae-hong/ Andong resident
I moved there at 20 and remained until now. It feels like we'll have a long way to go.
Riding on strong winds, the blaze is still continuing to spread.
