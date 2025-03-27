[News Today] Cultural assets lost in fire

[LEAD]

We also reported yesterday about efforts to safeguard national heritage sites like the UNESCO-listed Andong Hahoe Folk Village. The wildfire has devastated Gounsa Temple in Uiseong, Gyeongsangbuk-do, reducing the thousand-year-old cultural site to ashes. Efforts are continuing nationwide to protect remaining cultural treasures.



[REPORT]

Gounsa Temple, more than a thousand years old has crumbled, due to raging wildfires.



Only the temple bell, in a broken state, remains in a pile of ash.



Yeonsujeon Hall and Gaunru Pavilion which are national treasures have burned to the ground.



The structures survived multiple wars in the past but have succumbed to the latest blaze.



Thankfully other treasures including the Stone Buddha Seated on a Square Pedestal survived, having been hastily moved elsewhere before the fire came.



Buddhist priest Deungwoon / Gounsa Temple chief monk

Gusty winds scattered embers here and there and the whole place went up

in flames in no time.



Flames also nearly destroyed the Joseon era pavilion Manhyujeong.



Nearby trees have turned black but the pavilion luckily remains intact.



Kim Dong-jin / Andong resident

I thought it would invariably burn down but it didn't when I checked in the morning. I believe our forefathers protected it.



All out efforts are also underway to protect assets at Bongjeongsa Temple, a world heritage site and the oldest wooden building in Korea.



Some 30 cultural properties including three state designated treasures such as the Wooden Seated Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue have been relocated to the Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage as well as Yecheon Museum in an emergency transport operation.



15 total cases of cultural heritage damage have been reported in the ongoing wildfires.



Fire authorities are exerting all-out efforts to prevent further damage on cultural relics, including preliminary water spraying.