[News Today] 26 dead·37,000 evacuated in fire

입력 2025-03-27 16:08:24 수정 2025-03-27 16:08:34





Entering its seventh day, the wildfire remains uncontained, marking one of the worst in history based on the damages assessed so far.



As of 12PM today, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters reports that the fire has claimed 26 lives, with over 37,000 residents evacuated.