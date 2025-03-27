[News Today] 26 dead·37,000 evacuated in fire
입력 2025.03.27 (16:08) 수정 2025.03.27 (16:08)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Entering its seventh day, the wildfire remains uncontained, marking one of the worst in history based on the damages assessed so far.
As of 12PM today, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters reports that the fire has claimed 26 lives, with over 37,000 residents evacuated.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] 26 dead·37,000 evacuated in fire
-
- 입력 2025-03-27 16:08:24
- 수정2025-03-27 16:08:34
Entering its seventh day, the wildfire remains uncontained, marking one of the worst in history based on the damages assessed so far.
As of 12PM today, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters reports that the fire has claimed 26 lives, with over 37,000 residents evacuated.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.