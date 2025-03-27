[News Today] Grounds for acquitting DP chair

2025-03-27





Yesterday, we brought you breaking news of the appellate court acquitting Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung. Next up, we take a look at how the court arrived at its decisions regarding Lee's statements.



The first-trial bench found DP Chief Lee Jae-myung guilty for this statement regarding the late Kim Mun-gi, a key figure in the Daejang-dong development project.



Lee Jae-myung/ Then pres. candidate for DP (Dec. 29, 2021, Channel A)

I had to change the purpose of the land at the demand of the land ministry citing the law.



Despite the fact that he had golfed with Kim, Lee denied it by claiming that the photo had been manipulated.



The appellate court decided that the statement in question cannot be seen as a lie about playing golf with Kim.



Taken abroad, the original photo features ten people. The judges said that having been cut out from the original photo, the version presented to the court can be viewed as manipulated.



The lower court's ruling on Lee's claim about the land ministry's threats was also overturned.



During the 2022 presidential election, allegations surfaced that Lee had given business favors by approving an unusual change of purpose for land development in Baekhyeon-dong, Seongnam when he was the city's mayor.



In response, Lee actively denied these allegations in a parliamentary audit.



Lee Jae-myung/ Then pres. candidate for DP (2021 parl. audit)

The land ministry used threats of dereliction of duty if I were to not change the land purpose of Baekhyeon-dong.



The first-trial bench ruled this claim as a falsehood, saying that there had been no threats from the land ministry.



However, the appeals court decided that the Seongnam city government had been under pressure for changing the purpose of the project to develop the site of a public agency.



The bench said that Lee had possibly exaggerated describing the ministry's pressure as a 'threat' but that it also couldn't be dismissed as an entirely untrue statement.



Following the appellate court's ruling, prosecutors announced plans to take the case to the Supreme Court, calling it a decision that is tremendously different from voter opinion and contradictory to common sense and gained experience.