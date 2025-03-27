[News Today] Parties react to DP chair ruling

[LEAD]

Following his acquittal by the court, main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has accused the prosecution and government of fabricating the case against him. The People Power Party has strongly criticized the verdict, labeling it as "unreasonable" and expressing significant dismay.



[REPORT]

After the ruling, standing before supporters, main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung took aim at the prosecution and the current administration.



Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party

If only the effort (by prosecution and administration) to manipulate evidence and build a case to catch me went toward improving people's lives.



He called on the ruling People Power Party to apologize and accept the not-guilty appeals court verdict.



Jo Seung-lae/ Senior Spokesperson, Democratic Party

The PPP which engaged in political attacks alongside the prosecution must apologize and accept the ruling.



The PPP, in dismay, appeared unconvinced by the ruling.



Kwon Young-se / PPP Emergency Committee chief

Our party finds the ruling very regrettable and cannot understand the court's reasoning.



It also stressed that the judicial risks the opposition leader faces remain unchanged.



Shin Dong-uk / Senior Spokesperson, PPP

It doesn't change the fact that Lee has 4 previous convictions and currently faces 8 cases, 12 charges and 5 pending trials.



As prosecutors have decided to appeal, the case now goes to the Supreme Court.