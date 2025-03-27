[News Today] Hyundai opens third plant in U.S.

입력 2025-03-27 16:09:43 수정 2025-03-27 16:09:54 News Today





[LEAD]

Hyundai Motor Group just opened its third U.S. factory, part of a bold expansion with a 21 billion U.S. dollar investment planned over the next four years. This development follows President Trump's push for local U.S. production to dodge tariffs. A rising trend in U.S.-based manufacturing among Korean exporters is now being expected.



[REPORT]

This is the new Hyundai Motor plant in the state of Georgia.



It is equipped with more autonomous moving robots and automated facilities than previous plants and it has also created 8,500 new jobs in Georgia.



At the plant completion ceremony, the Georgia Governor thanked Hyundai Motor for making the largest investment in state history.



Brian Kemp/ Governor of Georgia

Direct offside suppliers have also already committed another 6,900 other jobs and over 2.5 billion dollars in investment.



Hyundai Motor started manufacturing automobiles in the United States by building its first plant in Alabama in 2005 followed by a Kia plant in Georgia. This is the Korean automakers' third local manufacturing plant.



Hyundai's auto sales in the U.S. registered 1.7 million vehicles last year, far exceeding the domestic sales of 1.2 million.



Chung Eui-sun/ Chair, Hyundai Motor Group

We believe in your bright future as a hub of the auto industry, the global auto industry. I know that Hyundai Motor Group isn't alone in that belief.



Earlier, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun met with President Trump and announced an additional investment of 21 billion U.S. dollars over the next four years and the group's plan to produce even steel for automotive components inside the United States.



Korean exporters are expected to keep investing in the U.S. as Trump continues to pressure Korean manufacturers to produce in the U.S. if they want to avoid high tariffs.